Rithvik Dhanjani Sculpts Ganpati Idol At Home Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi; Watch Video

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, like many other celebrities, television actor Rithvik Dhanjani has also started prepping hard for the upcoming festival. Going by his every year tradition, this year too the actor has decided to sculpt the Ganpati idol by himself at home amid the lockdown. The actor shared a picture of his hard work on Instagram, where he can be seen sincerely constructing the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Rithvik Dhanjani carves his own Ganpati idol at home

In the picture, the actor can be seen sincerely working towards creating his own hand made Ganpati idol at home with mud and clay. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that the completion of the idol is on its way. Scores of his fans were quick enough to leave a comment under the post and hailed the actor for going eco-friendly with his celebrations. One of the users praised the actor and wrote that this is something very impressive and as far as this is concerned, the follower commented that Rithvik did something similar last year as well. Another user also appreciated the actor for his initiative and called him the best actor by heart. A third user chimed in and wrote that this is the best thing that one can do to stop pollution of the environment. Another user echoed similar sentiments and appreciated the actor for his efforts in making an idol at home.

Earlier, the actor shared a glimpse of the preparations which he started off on Independence Day this year. The actor shared a picture while showing off his preparations along with a lengthy note. In the note, the Khatron Ke Khiladi actor wrote that it’s that time of the year where the actor just cannot think of not getting Ganpati at home and not immersing him in the water. The actor wrote that he wanted to start with his preparations on Independence Day so that all the evil gets easily washed away.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rithvik was recently a part of the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. Rithvik Dhanjani had participated in the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and his performance on the show, as well as his camaraderie with his co-contestants, won a million hearts. Rithvik gave a cut-throat competition to his contestants during every task. Not only his performance but his on-screen relation with friends Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey caught all the eyeballs. The trio never failed to set friendship goals on the show.

