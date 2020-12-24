Gas Stations Open On Christmas: Are Gas Stations Open During Holiday Season?

Christmas is just around the corner and people are set for the holiday season. From last-minute grocery shopping to eatery places, people have been worried about places that will open during the holidays. Some of them wonder about open gas stations to fill up the tanks before they start their journey. It is necessary to know if gas stations are open or not.

Are Gas Stations open on Christmas?

During the holiday season, people do search for 'gas stations near me' before stepping out of their house. With the ongoing pandemic, there have been limitations to offices, buildings and certain stores. According to patch.com, these are the services that will be open or closed on Christmas :

Schools: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Post Office: Closed

Municipal Buildings: Closed

Banks: Closed

Gas Stations: Open

According to the list, gas stations will be open for the people to fill up their vehicles on Christmas. During the holiday season, people end up having last-minute grocery shopping or even go out to eatery places. According to patch.com, Target, the biggest retail store chain, will close at 8 pm during Christmas Eve. It will remain closed during Christmas. Call the nearest store to know about their closing time.

On the other hand, Walmart will close at 6 pm on Christmas Eve and all stores throughout the region will remain closed. Costco stores will function for limited hours during Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas. To be on the safer side, it is better to call the nearest store to know about their timings.

Supermarkets like Big Y, Shaw's, Stop & Shop, Trader's Joe and Wegmans will be open until 6 pm during Christmas Eve. It will remain closed on the day of Christmas. Whole Foods will be open from 7 am to 7 pm on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Christmas. Hours may vary for different stores, before stepping out of the house, call your nearest store.

Restaurants and eateries will function with limited capacity and some of them will opt for a limited menu, takeaways or delivery. According to small business software provider Womply, in the year 2019, 20% of the stores were closed and in 2020, due to Coronavirus, 28% of the stores are open. All stores will follow precautionary methods.

