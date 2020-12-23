'Absolutely Delicious': Chef Creates Chocolate Christmas Tree, Netizens Admire Perfection

A footage of a delicious, edible Christmas tree designed and decorated out of chocolate has left the internet craving. In a nearly 30 second clip shared on Reddit under the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’, a talented chef can be seen readying the mouth-watering chocolate cone into a tree by dipping it in green syrup. He then uses the drill machine to dent the tree into a more realistic form, sprinkles white chocolate dust, and sticks edible silver balls and chocolate decorations with a glue gun. “Tastiest Christmas tree you can come across,” the post’s caption read. The Redditors were intrigued by the chocolate tree as many instantly appreciated the talented chef for creating the dessert masterpiece.

As the clip opens, the popular pastry chef Amaury Guichon is seen dunking a heavily filed chocolate cone into a hot molten syrup which he scraps down on the entire tree base to neatly cover it in green. As the tree structure cools, the chef prepares to carve a spiral design using a drill machine. Guichon mounts the cone on the swivel and is seen using a separate cone to add layers to the tree with creme.

Further in his tree recipe, the chef uses a huge chunk of chocolate as the tree bark, on which he mounts the structure by fixing the two with some more molten chocolate. Admiring this step, a user wrote, “There is something about the use of power drills in fine and pastry cooking.” Meanwhile, the chef then sprinkles white choco dust all over the tree and uses powdered red velvet to construct spiral decor on a moving disc plate. He completes the design with a chocolate star on the treetop.

Internet craves to 'eat the tree'

“That will be $24.95 for your cake pop,” a user said. “You gotta start providing samplers if you're gonna keep showing me these delicious videos,” another joked. “All that work and I’d eat it in one bite,” the third said. One other said, “I googled the word "perfection" and the only result was just a link to this video!”

