Goa Liberation Day 2020: Learn The Importance Of This Historic Day

While Goa is known as one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, the fact is lesser-known that it is also one of India’s most historical destinations. While most of India was liberated from British rule in 1947, Goa was still under the rule of the Portuguese right up till December 19, 1961; which then came to be known as Goa Liberation Day. On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day 2020, let us learn the historical facts and significance of this day.

Goa Liberation Day 2020: History and significance

Apart from ‘Goans’ themselves, a scarce number of Indians know about the Goa Liberation Day history. According to National Today, while the British left India in 1947, India was not entirely free as Goa was still under the occupation of Goa and other parts of India. The Portuguese had refused to give up Indian territories for a long time since 1947. While no military action was taken from the government at that point of time, a number of diplomatic talks were held with the Portuguese to begin the liberation of Goa. Finally, when no resolutions were being yielded with the talks, the Indian Government decided to use their military option for the liberation of Goa.

While the liberation process had already begun with revolts within Goa itself, Operation Vijay was conducted by the Indian Armed Forces including the Army, Navy, and the Air Force. The attack was met by a little resistance from the Portuguese, but eventually, their General Manuel António Vassalo e Silva signed the certificate of surrender. The 450 years of rule of the Portuguese came to an end on December 19, 1961. Though the liberation was met with many countries’ support, Portugal called it an “invasion” of the Indian forces instead.

Now, this day is marked with celebrations in Goa with a number of patriotic events every year. It also brings a reminder for the citizens to learn more about the Goa Liberation Day history. Goa Liberation Day 2020 will be marked by the attendance of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Happy Goa Liberation Day 2020!

