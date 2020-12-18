Vivah Panchami 2020: All About The History & Significance Associated With Vivah Panchami

Vivah Panchami 2020 falls on December 19 this year. The day falls on Saturday this year and holds a lot of importance in the Hindu calendar. Vivah Panchami is celebrated every year on the Panchami tithi of Margashirsha month according to the Hindu calendar during the Shukla Paksha. It is believed that it is this day that Lord Ram and goddess Sita got married. Vivah Panchami is also known as Ram Vivah and it is hugely celebrated in North India especially. Read on to know more information about Vivah Panchami 2020, its date, significance and puja tithi.

Vivah Panchami 2020 date

Vivah Panchami 2020 date: December 19, 2020

Vivah Panchami tithi and muhurat

Vivah Panchami tithi starts - December 18 from 2:23 pm

Vivah Panchami tithi ends - Decem ber 19 at 2:13 pm

Vivah Panchami 2020 history

According to Hindu mythology, King Janak conducted the 'swayamvar' of his daughter Sita. During this event, Ram and brother Lakshman also took part where the person who is able to break the Shiv bow is then declared as the suitable man to marry Sita. This is how Rama and Sita get married after King Dashratha brought the procession to Janakpur after getting the news of Ram being chosen as the suitable groom to marry Sita. It is believed that the day of marriage occurred in the Panchami tithi of Margashirsha month itself.

Vivah Panchami significance

Ram Vivah or Vivah Panchami is celebrated in many parts of India, especially in the nOrth Indian cities. The festival is observed in areas including Janakpur, Ayodhya as well. Ram Ji's procession is carried out in the regions that observe Vicha Panchami and idols of Ram and Sita are married in temples. However for those who carry out the event at their homes, keep either the idols or the images of Lord Rama and Sita, adorn them with new clothes and tie a knot between them to complete the marriage, during this time they recite slokas and mantras. Some regions in India also observe staged dramas that depict the story of Vivah Panchami or Ram Vivah.

