Good Friday WhatsApp Status Messages To Upload And Share With Near And Dear Ones

Good Friday is a Christian holiday and it signifies the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. The festival is also known as Black Friday, Holy Friday or Great Friday. The Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists and other members of the Christian denominations commemorate the day by fasting or by participating in some church services. Good Friday will be celebrated globally with utmost devotion on April 10, 2020.

The day Jesus Christ was crucified was called a Friday

The holy book of Christians, that is the Bible, has no account of Good Friday but according to the religious texts, Judas went on to betray Jesus Christ which led to his crucifixion. The day on which Jesus was crucified was a Friday and it is said that he resurrected on a Sunday which is celebrated as Easter. Here are some Good Friday Whatsapp messages which you can send to your family and friends.

Good Friday Whatsapp Status which depict the significance of the festival

The dripping blood our only drink,

The bloody flesh our only food

In spite of which we like to think

That we are sound, substantial flesh and blood

Again, in spite of that, we call this Friday good.

If Christ is God, He cannot sin, and if suffering was a sin in and by itself, He could not have suffered and died for us. However, since He took the most horrific death to redeem us, He showed us in fact that suffering and pain have great power.

Good Friday is not about us trying to "get right with God." It is about us entering the difference between God and humanity and just touching it for a moment. Touching the shimmering sadness of humanity's insistence that we can be our own gods, that we can be pure and all-powerful.

How great is the love of God! He loved me long before I knew His name. He wooed me, chased me, enthralled me, and captured my heart. He didn’t prove His love at a candlelight dinner. There were no long-stemmed roses, but there were thorns. Yes, there were thorns.

The beauty of the cross and our crucified Lord cannot be easily fathomed by the human mind or by barely reading scriptures in bits but by a careful reading of entire scripture in the spirit which will, in turn, engulf one with wisdom n love.

