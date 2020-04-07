Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Memorable Christmas Celebration Photos

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen tied the knot in 2013. Since then, they have been shelling out couple goals with their adorable chemistry and display of affection. Moreover, their social media is proof of them having loads of fun together. From sharing romantic hugs to spending time with their kids, Legend and Teigen’s love story is worth aspiring for.

During the holiday season, the duo shares innumerable snaps celebrating Christmas as a family. The previous year, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also surprised their kids with a real-life Santa Clause, which the former one shared on her social media. Moreover, daughter Luna Simone and son Miles Theodore’s reaction garnered a wondrous response. Therefore, we have compiled the best of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s photos celebrating Christmas together.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s photos as they celebrate Christmas

1. Chrissy Teigen’s hilarious outfit

Teigen donned a funny red outfit on the occasion of Christmas, the previous year. Along with it, she accessorized a pearl necklace and a pair of classic spectacles. Moreover, she wrote a hilarious caption accompanying her photo.

2. The couple don similar outfits

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend don similar green and red outfits and so do their children. They share numerous posts in those outfits. In one of Teigen’s photos, she expresses gratitude for her splendid life and in another one, she wears sunglasses at home and writes a hilarious caption about the snow being bright. On the other hand, John Legend posts a cute picture while carrying his kid on his shoulders.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen And Other Celebs Who Are Obsessed With 'Tiger King'

Also read: Chrissy Teigen's Best Moments From 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

3. A throwback photo

Singer John Legend shared a throwback photo of Luna in 2016. He compared it with Miles’s photo in 2018. He has depicted the similarity between both the kids.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Shares Recipes That You Can Try At Home During Quarantine

Also read: Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.