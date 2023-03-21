Chaitra Navratri 2023: Dos And Don'ts To Follow During Fast

Chaitra Navratri will begin its auspicious 9-day cycle from March 22 (Wednesday). A popular ritual followed by all those observing this festive occasion is fasting. However, there are certain rules that one should adhere to while expressing their devotion to Goddess Durga through this method. Adhering to these rules will ensure a successful fasting cycle for all those interested.

Types of fasting

Devotees celebrating this auspicious 9-day cycle, may indulge in one of two main types of fasting. Further variations are plausible too depending upon convenience. One may chose to not fast at all but those interested and willing, either choose to observe their fast through the entire nine days right up till Ram Navami, or, keep their fast in 'jodas'. 'Jodas' here refer to choosing to fast on either the first 2 days of the cycle or the last 2 days of the cycle. Personal variations such as choosing to drink or abstaining from water and fruits are also possibilities,

What to eat to break the fast?

Another thing to keep in mind is the preparation of the food that will be consumed to break the fast each day. There is a rich variety of food options one can choose from when it comes to breaking their fast each day, making the holy exercise not necessarily restrictive. However, one major rule of thumb here is to avoid all seed-based oils as well as refined oils. In fact, refined foods are a big no when it comes to Chaitra Navratri fasting. Ghee is a safe option to use for food being prepared keeping in mind the fasting requirements.

Fasting behaviour

It is a requirement to wake up early on all days of fasting. Having a bath and wearing clean clothes while performing rituals including the observation of the fast is a strong recommendation. Additionally, one should not have a haircut, cut their nails or shave during their fasting bout. Following these guidelines will enhance the quality of fasting that one may plan on observing for this years Chaitra Navratri.

