Gudi Padwa Messages In English To Wish Your Loves Ones On The Auspicious Day

Gudi Padwa is a spring-time festival which is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. This festival is celebrated near Maharashtra and Goa on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the traditional calendar.

Gudi Padwa 2020 will be celebrated on March 25 with a lot of enthusiasm and joy. Gudi Padwa 2020 greetings are not mandatory, but sending a Gudi Padwa text message to your close ones is a good way to share your happiness with them.

Here is a compilation of some of the best Gudi Padwa messages in English to send new year wishes to your friends and family. Read on to know more about Gudi Padwa wishes:

Gudi Padwa messages in English:

Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness too. May this wonderful year bring success, surprises and happiness to you. Have a great Gudi Padwa 2020. Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Amidst Fanfare & Religious fervour. May the day bestow on you & your family members. Good Luck, Good Health and Happy Times. Wishing You A Prosperous Gudi Padwa 2020. Enjoy this New Year & Beautiful Day With Your Friends And Family... Wishing You A Prosperous Gudi Padwa! Here's wishing that my Gudi Padwa wishes add more colours to your spring, just the way you do to our friendship! wish you a bright and colourful Gudi Padwa 2020!



On this joyous occasion of Ugadi, it feels good to get in touch with those who are special and remembered very much! Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.

Wishing you countless joy, wealth, prosperity, please this season. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020!



My greetings, may this Happy occasion of Gudi Padwa brings lots of Happiness, Joy, Good Health and Wealth to you and your family!

Happy Gudi Padwa 2020



May God bless you with peace and success! Gudi Padwa wishes from my family to yours.



Hope the new year has all the Colors of Happiness & Laughter. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020



May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as my Gudi Padwa wishes. Wishing you a very. Happy Gudi Padwa.

May this New Year bring in Happiness and prosperity in your family. Happy Gudi Padwa!



Wishing you happiness, joy & prosperity on Gudi Padwa 2020.

May this New Year herald the advent of prosperity for you and your family. May God shower his blessings. Upon your home on the auspicious Gudi Padwa 2020



This New Year brings home a Good and Sweet Year. Happy Gudi Padwa.



Best wishes for the New Year! Gudi Padwa is the beginning of a New Year.

On this auspicious occasions of Gudi Padwa may you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!



This Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa!



On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, may you be endowed with happiness, prosperity and success Happy Gudi Padwa! Happy Gudi Padwa. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good Wishes for a joyous Gudi Padwa and a Happy New Year with plenty of peace and prosperity.

