MNS Demands Municipal Polls Be Postponed Because Of Coronavirus; Cancels Gudi Padwa Event

Amid the spread of Coronavirus in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday, has called off its annual 'Gudi Padwa gathering'. Moreover, it also requested the government to postpone the upcoming municipal elections for the next six months. Slamming the government's move to close theatres, gyms, swimming pools, MNS questioned how is the Thackeray government tackling the spread of the virus via crowded public transport such as buses, trains, etc.

MNS cancels 'Gudi Padwa' gathering

‘कोरोना’चं सावट गडद आहे त्यामुळे ह्या परिस्थितीचं गांभीर्य लक्षात घेऊन महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेनेचा ‘गुढीपाडवा मेळावा’ रद्द करत आहोत.

तसंच येत्या काही आठवड्यात महापालिकांच्या निवडणूका होणार आहेत पण एकूण परिस्थिती पाहता सरकारने ह्या निवडणुका किमान सहा महिन्यांसाठी पुढे ढकलाव्यात. pic.twitter.com/DWbkrjLBTQ — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) March 14, 2020

Maharashtra declares coronavirus epidemic

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic. Informing the assembly of the 17 positive cases detected in the state, he added that schools will shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice barring where 10th and 12th standard board exams are being conducted. Affirming that schools in Mumbai and elsewhere will remain open, Thackeray added that gyms, swimming pools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad will be closed starting midnight today till 30th March.

Moreover, he added that people returning from China, Korea, France, Spain, and Iran will be quarantined. While he ruled out shutting down railways and buses, he has told people to avoid unnecessary travel. Banning all mass gatherings in the state, he also appealed to companies to allow work from home wherever possible and advised people to avoid malls, restaurants, and hotels. BMC health officials have briefed that four positive cases have been detected - 3 in Mumbai, 1 in Thane - after 460 homes were surveyed.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 83, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

