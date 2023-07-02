Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Time, Significance And Puja Vidhi

Guru Purnima, a sacred day for disciples to express gratitude towards their teachers, holds significance in Indian culture. This auspicious occasion, observed during the full moon day of the Ashadha month in the Hindu calendar, symbolises the removal of darkness and the pursuit of knowledge.

Guru Purnima is celebrated to honour and express gratitude towards teachers for sharing their wisdom and offering guidance.

In Indian culture, the teacher-guru relationship has been sacred.

The day is synonymous with legends of Lord Shiva imparting wisdom, Ved Vyasa sharing knowledge, and Gautam Buddha delivering his first sermon.

Guru Purnima 2023: Date and Significance

Guru Purnima 2023 will fall on July 3. Purnima Tithi begins at 8.21 PM and concludes on July 4 at 5:08 PM. The name Guru Purnima derives from the Sanskrit words guru meaning the 'remover of darkness', and purnima denoting the full moon night. It represents a time when teachers were revered as guides who eliminated ignorance and led their disciples towards enlightenment.

Guru Purnima: 2023 Legends and customs

The observance of Guru Purnima finds its roots in several legends. In the Yogic tradition, it is believed that Lord Shiva, on this day, imparted his profound wisdom to humanity, becoming the first guru.

Another lore associates Guru Purnima with the birth of Ved Vyasa, the sage who divided the Vedas and shared his knowledge with his four disciples. Buddhists commemorate this day as the occasion when Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon in Sarnath, enlightening his followers. According to Jains, Guru Purnima is the day when Mahavira, a prominent Tirthankara, found his first disciple.

(Ved Vyasa divided the Vedas and shared his knowledge with four disciples | Image: Twitter)

The essence of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima represents the recognition of teachers’ invaluable contributions in dispelling ignorance and guiding individuals towards higher realms. It celebrates the wisdom and knowledge possessed and imparted by teachers, emphasising the importance of sharing knowledge as a means of transcendence. Teachers can encompass various forms, ranging from academic mentors to parents and elder siblings.

Guru Purnima 2023: Know the Puja Vidhi

On Guru Purnima, devotees are advised to wake up early in the morning, clean their homes, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. They are also expected to offer flowers and garlands to Guru Ved Vyas, the embodiment of wisdom.

They should also pay a visit to their personal guru, seeking their wishes. Devotees may also offer prayers to the deities and engage in specific customs based on their traditions. Buddhists, for instance, conduct the Uposatha event to commemorate Lord Buddha’s first sermon.

(Buddhists organised the Uposatha event | Image: Karunasevana)

Guru Purnima serves as a reminder to express gratitude to those who have enlightened our paths and encourages us to continue sharing knowledge for the betterment of ourselves and society as a whole.