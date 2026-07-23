Guru Purnima 2026: Know Date And Significance Of This Day

Guru Purnima is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Hinduism. Also known as Vyasa Purnima, the day is dedicated to expressing gratitude to teachers, mentors and spiritual guides. Annually, Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon (Purnima) of the Ashadha month.

When is Guru Purnima 2026?

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As per Drik Panchang, in 2026, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 29. According to the site, the auspicious Purnima Tithi begins at 6:18 PM on Tuesday, July 28, and ends at 8:05 PM on Wednesday, July 29. Since the Purnima Tithi prevails during sunrise on July 29, the festival will be celebrated on that day.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima honours the guru-shishya (teacher-disciple) tradition, which has been central to Indian culture for centuries. A guru is believed to dispel the darkness of ignorance and guide individuals towards knowledge and self-realisation.

The day is also associated with Maharishi Ved Vyasa, whose literary and spiritual contributions laid the foundation for many Hindu scriptures. In Buddhist traditions, Guru Purnima marks the occasion when Gautama Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment at Sarnath.

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Devotees begin the day with an early bath, wear clean clothes and offer prayers to their gurus, teachers or spiritual mentors. Many people visit temples, perform Guru Puja, chant sacred mantras and seek blessings from elders. Students often express gratitude by presenting flowers, fruits or symbolic gifts to their teachers.

Several spiritual organisations conduct meditation sessions, satsangs and discourses, while devotees spend time reflecting on the teachings that have shaped their lives. Acts of charity and service are also considered highly auspicious on this day.