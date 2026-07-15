Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Wishes, Messages, Greetings To Send Your Family And Friends This Chariot Festival

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: It is a grand festival celebrated in Puri, Odisha, annually on the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Ashadha, which typically falls in June or July. Also known as the Chariot Festival, this year it will be celebrated on July 16. On this day, millions of devotees from across the globe gather in Puri, Odisha, to pull three massive wooden chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. The chariots carrying deities also have names: Jagannath's rath is called Nandighosa, Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja, and Subhadra’s Darpadalan. The event spans nine days starting from the main Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where they stay for a few days before making their return journey (Bahuda Yatra).

So, as the festival is around the corner, here we have listed the wishes, messages and greetings that you can send to your family and friends.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Wishes

Let us celebrate the glory of Lord Krishna’s divine return with immense joy, dynamic energy, and absolute surrender. Wishing you a safe and blessed Rath Yatra!

May the divine light of Lord Jagannath guide you towards peace, prosperity, and ultimate success in life.

Advertisement

No matter how chaotic the external world becomes, may you always find your safe sanctuary at the lotus feet of Mahaprabhu. Jai Jagannath!

Advertisement

Chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’ is not just a sound; it’s a spiritual and biological shield that protects your entire family from external negative energies.

Wishing you a blissful Jagannath Rath Yatra. May the massive ocean of pure devotion in Puri fill your soul with immense satisfaction and eternal calm.

May the holy 56 Bhog of Mahaprabhu satisfy your soul and bless your kitchen with ultimate abundance, health, and nourishment.

As Lord Jagannath begins his majestic chariot journey today, may he destroy all the obstacles, doubts, and mental anxieties from your path. Jai Jagannath!

Wishing you and your family a very happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026!

Walking with the Lord of the Universe today. May His absolute grace shine upon your career and personal goals. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026!

As Lord Jagannath begins his majestic chariot journey, may He remove all obstacles, doubts, and anxieties from your path. Happy Rath Yatra 2026!

Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra!

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Messages

Let us celebrate the glorious day of equality, devotion, and absolute faith. Sending warm wishes to you on the holy occasion of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Just as the Gajapati King humbly sweeps the path for Mahaprabhu, may we clear our hearts of pride and embrace absolute humility. Happy Rath Yatra!

On the auspicious occasion of Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya, may you find true salvation, joy, and peace. Heartfelt Rath Yatra greetings to you.

Sending you my heartfelt prayers on this sacred day. May Lord Balabhadra grant you massive strength, Devi Subhadra give you luck, and Lord Jagannath bless you with true wisdom.

May the sacred Mahaprasad bring you good health and spiritual nourishment on this holy day. Wishing you a wonderful and safe Rath Yatra!

Let us lose ourselves in the beautiful devotion of Lord Jagannath and seek His holy mercy today. Wishing you a truly magnificent Rath Yatra!

On this grand day of the Chariot Procession, I pray that the Lord fills your life with the vibrant colours of joy, love, and eternal prosperity. Happy Rath Yatra 2026!

A glorious day of absolute equality, profound devotion, and infinite grace.

Let us bow to the Lord of the Cosmos who steps out of His grand temple just to bless His beloved devotees. Happy Rath Yatra to you and your loved ones.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Greetings

Sending you warm wishes on Jagannath Rath Yatra. May your life be filled with devotion and prosperity.

The grandest road, the grandest chariots, and the greatest Lord. Happy Rath Yatra 2026!

Wishing you and your family an auspicious Rath Yatra 2026. May Lord Jagannath guide your life’s chariot smoothly through every turn.

As the magnificent chariots roll down the grand road of Puri, may success, happiness, and spiritual bliss roll into your life. Happy Rath Yatra!

May the sacred Mahaprasad fill your home with absolute health, abundance, and joy.

Devotion that unites millions without any boundaries. Experiencing absolute bliss today.

Standing small in front of the grand chariots, feeling infinitely blessed inside.