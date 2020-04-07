Hanuman Jayanti Messages That You Can Send To Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of the Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman. This day is a highly auspicious event for Hindus, especially for those who are devotees of Lord Hanuman. Like many other Hindu festivals, Hanuman Jayanti follows the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 08, 2020.

On this day, people celebrate by worshipping Lord Hanuman and by sending him holy offerings. People also read out holy scriptures such as the Hanuman Chalisa and the Ramayana. Here are some messages and wishes that you can send to your friends and family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti messages

This Hanuman Jayanti, I will not only pray for myself and my family but also for you and your family. May we all live a prosperous and wonderful life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Just want to wish you a Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May Lord Hanuman bless you to always have a happy life!

I honestly wish you joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti. May you and your family always be happy. Best Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti!

Bhoot pishaach nikat nahi awe, Mahavir jab naam sunawe, Naasaye rog hare sab peera, Japat nirantar hanumat Veera! Have a blessed Hanuman Jayanti!

Sab sukh lahaye tumhari sarna, tum rakshak kaahu ko darn, aapan tej samharo aapaye, teeno lok haank te kaapen! Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Lord Hanuman give you the strength and confidence to face the challenges in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy and joyous Hanuman Jayanti. With the blessings of Lord Hanuman, you will always be successful in everything you do.

The Chanting of Hanuman mantra or Hanuman Chalisa will drive away all the evil spirits from you and your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Lord Hanuman symbolizes might, strength, and Honesty. Let’s recite Lord’s songs and chants on this auspicious day. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

