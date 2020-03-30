Ramayan Cast: Arun Govil As Ram, Dara Singh as Hanuman & Other Actors Of The 90s Show

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Several countries including India are trying to cope up with the situation and also find a vaccine for this deadly virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India. Amid this, DD National made it all nostalgic for all the 90’s kids as it started re-telecasting the iconic show Ramayan.

Ramayan is an Indian mythological television series that aired during 1987-1988. This series is created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It is a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name and is primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. Here’s a look at the Ramayan cast.

Arun Govil as Ram

Arun Govil has been a part of the industry since 1977. He has been in the industry as an actor, producer, and director. He has been a part of Hindi, Bhojpuri and Telugu films. The actor is best known for playing Lord Rama in Ramayan. He won the Upton Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 1988 for his role as Lord Ram in Ramayan.

Deepika Chikhalia as Sita/Lakshmi

Deepika made her debut as lead actor in Sun Meri Laila in 1983. The actor portrayed the role of Devi Sita in the show Ramayan. Deepika received major recognition after she was a part of the Ramayan serial cast.

Sunil Lahri as Lakshman

Sunil Lahri made his acting debut with the movie Naksalwadi. The actor portrayed the role of Lord Lakshman in Ramayan. He was widely appreciated and gained major recognition after being a part of the Ramayan cast.

Dara Singh as Hanuman

Dara Singh was an Indian professional wrestler, actor, and politician. He started acting in 1952 and was the first sportsman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha (upper house) of India. The actor portrayed the role of Lord Hanuman in the television series Ramayan. The actor was a part of various Bollywood films and known to be one of the iconic actors in Bollywood.

Supporting Ramayan actors in the cast

Sanjay Jog as Bharat

Sameer Rajda as Shatrughna

Bal Dhuri as Dashratha

Jayshree Gadkar as Kaushalya

Rajni Bala as Sumitra

Padma Khanna as Kaikeyi

Lalita Pawar as Manthara

Anjali Vyas as Urmila

Sulakshana Khatri as Mandavi

Poonam Shetty as Shrutakirti

Arvind Trivedi as Ravana / Sage Vishrava

Vijay Arora as Indrajit

Nalin Dave as Kumbhakarna

Mukesh Rawal as Vibhishana

Aparajita Bhooshan (Prabha Mishra) as Mandodari

Mulraj Rajda as Janak, king of Mithila

Urmila Bhatt as Sunaina, Janak's wife, queen of Mithila

Chandrashekhar (actor) as Sumanta

Shyamsundar Kaalaani as Sugriva / Vali

Vijay Kavish as Shiva / Valmiki / Mayasura

Murari Lal Gupta as Akampana

Ramesh Goyal as Maricha

Rajshekhar as Jambavan

Bashir Khan as Angada

Amit Tomar as Arjuna

Bandini Mishra as Parvati

Sudhir Dalvi as Vasishta

Anita Kashyap as Trijata

Shrikant Soni as Vishwamitra

Giriraj Shukla as Neel / Prahasta

Girish Seth as Nal / Gandharva Putra

Renu Dhariwal as Shurpanakha

Radha Yadav as Tara

