The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ramayan Cast: Arun Govil As Ram, Dara Singh as Hanuman & Other Actors Of The 90s Show

Television News

The 90's kids are cherishing their childhood amid lockdown as the DD National has been retelecasting Ramayan. Here's a look at the full list of Ramayan cast.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
ramayan cast

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Several countries including India are trying to cope up with the situation and also find a vaccine for this deadly virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India. Amid this, DD National made it all nostalgic for all the 90’s kids as it started re-telecasting the iconic show Ramayan.

Ramayan is an Indian mythological television series that aired during 1987-1988. This series is created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It is a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name and is primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. Here’s a look at the Ramayan cast.

Arun Govil as Ram

Arun Govil has been a part of the industry since 1977. He has been in the industry as an actor, producer, and director. He has been a part of Hindi, Bhojpuri and Telugu films. The actor is best known for playing Lord Rama in Ramayan.  He won the Upton Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 1988 for his role as Lord Ram in Ramayan.

Deepika Chikhalia as Sita/Lakshmi

Deepika made her debut as lead actor in Sun Meri Laila in 1983. The actor portrayed the role of Devi Sita in the show Ramayan. Deepika received major recognition after she was a part of the Ramayan serial cast.

Sunil Lahri as Lakshman

Sunil Lahri made his acting debut with the movie Naksalwadi. The actor portrayed the role of Lord Lakshman in Ramayan. He was widely appreciated and gained major recognition after being a part of the Ramayan cast.

Also Read| How to watch DD national online so as not to miss the Ramayan and Mahabharat retuns

Dara Singh as Hanuman

Dara Singh was an Indian professional wrestler, actor, and politician. He started acting in 1952 and was the first sportsman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha (upper house) of India. The actor portrayed the role of Lord Hanuman in the television series Ramayan. The actor was a part of various Bollywood films and known to be one of the iconic actors in Bollywood.

Supporting Ramayan actors in the cast

  • Sanjay Jog as Bharat
  • Sameer Rajda as Shatrughna
  • Bal Dhuri as Dashratha
  • Jayshree Gadkar as Kaushalya
  • Rajni Bala as Sumitra
  • Padma Khanna as Kaikeyi
  • Lalita Pawar as Manthara
  • Anjali Vyas as Urmila
  • Sulakshana Khatri as Mandavi

Also Read| Internet filled with nostalgia as 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' make return on TV amid lockdown

  • Poonam Shetty as Shrutakirti
  • Arvind Trivedi as Ravana / Sage Vishrava
  • Vijay Arora as Indrajit
  • Nalin Dave as Kumbhakarna
  • Mukesh Rawal as Vibhishana
  • Aparajita Bhooshan (Prabha Mishra) as Mandodari
  • Mulraj Rajda as Janak, king of Mithila
  • Urmila Bhatt as Sunaina, Janak's wife, queen of Mithila
  • Chandrashekhar (actor) as Sumanta
  • Shyamsundar Kaalaani as Sugriva / Vali
  • Vijay Kavish as Shiva / Valmiki / Mayasura

Also Read| After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan to bring back 'Circus' and 'Byomkesh Bakshi'; check details

  • Murari Lal Gupta as Akampana
  • Ramesh Goyal as Maricha
  • Rajshekhar as Jambavan
  • Bashir Khan as Angada
  • Amit Tomar as Arjuna
  • Bandini Mishra as Parvati
  • Sudhir Dalvi as Vasishta
  • Anita Kashyap as Trijata
  • Shrikant Soni as Vishwamitra
  • Giriraj Shukla as Neel / Prahasta
  • Girish Seth as Nal / Gandharva Putra
  • Renu Dhariwal as Shurpanakha
  • Radha Yadav as Tara

Also Read| After Ramayan & Mahabharat, now Circus to make a comeback on DD

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
WORLI'S KOLIWADA AREA QUARANTINED
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
Tokyo Olympics
OLYMPICS TO BE HELD JULY 23-AUG 8
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES