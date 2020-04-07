Hanuman Jayanti Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones, Wishing Them On This Auspicious Day

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the significant festivals celebrated in India every year to commemorate the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Also popularly known as Pawanputram, Maruti, Anjaniputra, and Kesari Nandan, Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and energy. Hanuman Jayanti is observed every year, during the month of Vaishakh or Chaitra, which according to the Gregorian calendar, lies in the month of April. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 8, 2020, wherein Lord Hanuman, along with Lord Ram, Laxman, and Sita will also be worshipped.

Lord Hanuman played a crucial role in helping Lord Rama fight against Ravana to free Sita from Ravan's imprisonment. Devotees across the country seek blessings from the deity by visiting his temple. However, this year, due to the nation-wide lockdown, all the devotees will have to resort to worshipping Lord Hanuman while staying at home. One can also celebrate the festival by wishing their loved ones on this auspicious day by sending them quotes on Hanuman Jayanti. Therefore, here are some Hanuman Jayanti quotes below:

Happy Hanuman Jayanti quotes to send your beloved ones

Let there be peace and good health in your life.

Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Let wisdom rule your thoughts. Let your hopes become true. Let your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy Hanuman Jayanti… May you are always successful in everything you do.

May you achieve success, wealth and good health

May you be the source of strength to your family

Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman is the perfect symbol of strength, unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. May we be like him. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

