Hanuman Jayanti Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones, Wishing Them On This Auspicious Day

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the significant festivals celebrated in India every year to commemorate the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Also popularly known as Pawanputram, Maruti, Anjaniputra, and Kesari Nandan, Lord Hanuman symbolizes strength and energy. Hanuman Jayanti is observed every year, during the month of Vaishakh or Chaitra, which according to the Gregorian calendar, lies in the month of April. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 8, 2020, wherein Lord Hanuman, along with Lord Ram, Laxman, and Sita will also be worshipped.
Lord Hanuman played a crucial role in helping Lord Rama fight against Ravana to free Sita from Ravan's imprisonment. Devotees across the country seek blessings from the deity by visiting his temple. However, this year, due to the nation-wide lockdown, all the devotees will have to resort to worshipping Lord Hanuman while staying at home. One can also celebrate the festival by wishing their loved ones on this auspicious day by sending them quotes on Hanuman Jayanti. Therefore, here are some Hanuman Jayanti quotes below:
