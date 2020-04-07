Hanuman Jayanti Status In Hindi To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

Hanuman Jayanti is a revered Hindu festival which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman who was the adored devotee of Lord Rama. The entire nation will be celebrating the festival with utmost devotion on April 8, 2020. Lord Hanuman is considered to be a symbol of energy and strength and people worship him on this day to drive away all the negativities from their lives.

Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Chaitra month every year

Hanuman Jayanti is mostly celebrated in the month of Chaitra which falls in April. According to media sources, the auspicious date and time of Hanuman Jayanti will begin from 12:07 pm on April 7, 2020, to 8:04 am on April 8, 2020. Here are some Hanuman Jayanti statuses in Hindi which you can forward to your near and dear ones.

Hanuman Jayanti status in Hindi to send to your loved ones

हनुमान तुम बिन राम हैं अधूरे

करते तुम भक्तों के सपने पूरे

माँ अंजनी के तुम हो राजदुलारे

राम-सीता को लगते सबसे प्यारे

हैप्पी हनुमान जयंती 2020

राम भक्त हनुमान तुम हो सबसे बेमिसाल

तुमसे आँख मिलाये किसकी है जो मजाल

सूरज को एक पल में निगला तुम अंजनी के लाल

मूरत तेरी देखकर भाग जाये सारे काल

हैप्पी हनुमान जयंती 2020

सबके दुःख को हर ले वो हनुमान

देते सुख, करते सब भक्तों की भली

राम नाम का हरपल वो करते जाप हैं

सकल सृष्टि के धनि प्रभु आप हैं

हनुमान जयंती 2020 की हार्दिक बधाई

आया जन्म दिवस श्रीराम भक्त वीर हनुमान का

माता अंजनी के लाल का पवन पुत्र हनुमान का

सब मिलकर बोलो जयकार वीर हनुमान का

सबको बधाई हो जन्म दिवस राम भक्त श्रीहनुमान का

हनुमान जयंती 2020 की शुभकामना

श्रीराम, जय श्रीराम, जय-जय श्रीराम

करते वीर हनुमान पुरे सब काम

नाम बजरंगबली का जपते जाओ

अपने कष्टों से मुक्ति पाए जाओ

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020

पहने लाल लंगोटा

हाथ में है घोटा

दुश्मन का करते हैं नाश

भक्तों को नहीं करते निराश

हैप्पी हनुमान जयंती 2020

