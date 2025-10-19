Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Photos and WhatsApp Messages to Share with Friends and Family On Narak Chaturdashi

The Diwali festivities kick-started on October 18 with Dhanteras. Today, devotees will be celebrating Choti Diwali, which will lead to the grand festival of lights. Also known as Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas, this day is celebrated with enthusiasm across India, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Make the day even more special by sending good wishes and messages to your friends and family.

Choti Diwali 2025: Wishes and greetings to share

May the glow of diyas and the sound of crackers fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali!

On this Choti Diwali, let’s light up our lives with peace, love, and positivity. Have a sparkling celebration!

Wishing you and your family a joyous Choti Diwali filled with laughter, warmth, and beautiful memories.



May the divine light of Choti Diwali remove all negativity from your path and bless you with endless happiness.

Let this Choti Diwali be the beginning of a bright, prosperous, and successful year ahead.



Choti Diwali 2025 greetings to brighten WhatsApp chats

Light, laughter, and love — that’s what Choti Diwali is all about! ✨

One day before the grand Diwali, let’s double the joy and triple the lights. Happy Choti Diwali!

May your life sparkle brighter than the diyas this Choti Diwali!



Let’s celebrate the small joys that lead to the big festival. Happy Choti Diwali 2025!

Start your Diwali celebrations early — spread smiles and light this Choti Diwali!

Why is Choti Diwali celebrated?

