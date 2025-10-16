Diwali Party Menu: 7 Delectable Vegetarian Starters That Will Make Your Bash The Talk Of The Town

Diwali 2025: The festival of lights is celebrated with great vigour and enthusiasm across the country. People decorate their homes and prepare to offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh. A new social tradition that has gained pace over the last few years is hosting a Diwali party. People dress up in their ethnic best and visit each other to play games, exchange gifts, have a meal and spend a hearty time before the festival.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 this year | Image: Freepik

As Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 this year, the festive week has already commenced. The time before Diwali is synonymous with dazzling décor, laughter-filled gatherings, and, of course, mouthwatering food. Whether you’re hosting an intimate get-together or a lavish soirée, the menu sets the tone for your celebration. While the main dishes remain traditional, there is plenty of room to experiment with the appetisers. If you want your bash to be the talk of the town, try these delectable snacks.

Paneer tikka shots

A representational image of Paneer Tikka | Image: Freepik

Give the classic paneer tikka a playful upgrade by serving it in mini shot glasses. Marinated paneer cubes grilled to perfection can be paired with mint chutney and a drizzle of yoghurt for that perfect bite-sized indulgence. To prepare the dish, cut paneer into cubes and marinate in a mix of yoghurt, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, and lemon juice for 30 minutes. Grill or air-fry until slightly charred. Serve each cube in a shot glass with a layer of mint chutney and yoghurt drizzle.

Corn cheese balls

A representational image of corn cheese balls | Image: Shutterstock

A universal favourite, corn cheese balls are crispy on the outside and oozing with creamy goodness inside. The combination of sweet corn, melted cheese, and herbs makes them an addictive snack that will disappear in minutes. Simply mix boiled sweet corn, grated mozzarella, bread crumbs, salt, pepper, and chopped coriander. Shape into small balls, coat with a slurry of maida and water, roll in bread crumbs, and deep-fry until golden. Serve hot with ketchup or spicy mayo.

Dahi Ke kebab

A representational image of dahi ke kebab | Image: Shutterstock

Creamy, melt-in-the-mouth and mildly spiced, dahi ke kebab never fail to impress. These yoghurt-based patties with hints of coriander and green chilli are shallow-fried until golden, making them an elegant appetiser that pairs beautifully with tangy tamarind chutney. Take hung curd, add finely chopped onions, green chillies, coriander, roasted gram flour, and salt. Mix well and shape into small patties. Shallow-fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with tamarind or mint chutney.

Tandoori mushroom skewers

For mushroom lovers, this smoky and juicy starter is a must. Button mushrooms marinated in a spicy yoghurt mix and grilled until charred add an earthy touch to your festive spread while keeping things light and healthy. To make this starter clean and halve button mushrooms. Marinate in curd, red chilli powder, cumin, garam masala, lemon juice, and a little mustard oil for at least 20 minutes. Skewer and grill until they turn golden and smoky. Garnish with coriander and serve with lemon wedges.



Mini chaat tartlets

For a creative twist, serve classic Indian chaat in bite-sized tart shells. Fill them with spicy potatoes, chickpeas, sev, and chutneys—combining the tang and crunch of street food with the elegance of fine dining. Bake small tart shells or buy ready-made ones. Fill each with a mix of boiled potatoes, chickpeas, onions, chutneys, curd, and sev. Sprinkle chaat masala and coriander on top. Serve immediately before they turn soggy.

Stuffed mini kulchas

Tiny soft kulchas stuffed with spiced paneer or mashed potatoes can serve as a comforting yet indulgent appetiser. Serve them warm with butter on top for that festive, melt-in-the-mouth feel.



Mini hara bhara kebab

A representational image of hara bhara kebab | Image: Shutterstock