Happy Daughters' Day 2020 Images To Share With Friends & Family

Daughter's Day is celebrated every fourth Sunday of September. This year it falls on September 27th. However, the day is celebrated on different dates in many other countries as well. The day is a celebration day for all the daughters in the world. It was introduced to reduce the stigma associated with having a girl child, including in India. Take a look at some beautiful Happy Daughters Day images, messages and quotes to share with all the brilliant ladies you know.

Happy Daughters' Day Images

Daughters' Day messages

A daughter is Gods way of saying

May you have a happy life ahead

She understands and she cares

Motherhood is a path to tread

Happy Daughter’s Day.

Daughter is a beautiful part of you

Magical, mysterious and always new

Let's celebrate and have a blast today

Wish you a happy Daughter’s Day.

Hopes for a bright future

Blessings for a new tomorrow

May life be a wonderland

May there be no pain or sorrow

Happy Daughter’s Day my love.

Dream and wishes will come true

Hope and a new dawn will be waiting for you

Be yourself, say what you feel

Your existence is a big deal

Happy Daughter’s Day.

I cherish the moment I held you in my arms

Your innocent face and cute little charms

Thanks, darling for coming my way

Wish you a happy Daughter’s Day.

My little girl as you grow up

I want you to know

You have made my life beautiful

And I really love you so

Happy Daughter’s Day.

Daughters' Day Quotes

Oh my son is my son till he gets him a wife, but my daughter's my daughter all her life.

Daughter are angels sent from above to fill our heart with unending love. -J. Lee

Be a role model to your daughters. This is the biggest responsibility of the mother and father because they are raising their sweet baby into a reasonable woman. Loads and loads of love to our apple pie.

To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter. - Euripides

I was raised by strong women, and that DNA is in my daughter and wife. - - Dwayne Johnson

One of the biggest gifts which I have received from God, she calls me daddy. My daughter might be small but she is my world and I love her to eternity.

A daughter is a bundle of firsts that excite and delight, giggles that come from deep inside and are always contagious, everything wonderful and precious and your love for her knows no bounds. - Barbara Cage

A daughter will follow in her mom’s footsteps so make sure to set a good example.- Elizabeth George

All images are from Shutterstock