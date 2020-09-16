Kristen Bell Lets Her Daughters Drink Non-alcoholic Beer During Zoom Class, Here's Why

The Good Place star Kristen Bell revealed through a podcast that her daughters, seven-year-old Lincoln and five-year-old Delta, have developed a taste for non-alcoholic beer. The actor shared that she and her husband Dax Shepard occasionally let their daughters enjoy a refreshing drink and went onto explain how they got accustomed to the beverage. She started out by claiming that she doesn't care if people think she is a terrible parent for letting them drink beer, even though its non-alcoholic, and added that she thinks of herself as a great parent.

Bell explained that her daughters' taste for the beverage stems from Shepard's sobriety efforts and the family's support of his health. She revealed that when she had her firstborn, she and Dax would stroll through their neighbourhood and Dax would have a non-alcoholic beer in his hand. Her child would often put the rim of the bottle in her mouth and because of that, it has "sentimental value" for the kids as they feel close to their father.

Read | Kristen Bell to no longer voice Molly in 'Central Park', mentions her 'acts of complicity'

However, she went onto reveal that her kids prefer the booze-free bottles as their normal, everyday drink and that has proved to be somewhat problematic when they pop them open during their school lessons now conducted over Zoom due to the pandemic. According to Bell, the kids get occasional 15-minute breaks to "jump around and grab a snack" between lessons during the day, and her kids decided to have a refreshing drink in the meantime.

Read | Kristen Bell shares fun '2020 in meme' post referring to loopy timeline of The Good Place

Further, she recalled an awkward incident and shared that she once walked in on her daughters drinking the beer during their class. The Frozen actor revealed that she stopped for a moment to think about what the other parents and teachers must think about her for letting the kids drink and that too during their school lessons on Zoom. Bell said she then had to remind herself that she doesn't care what others think about her and that she doesn't think there's anything wrong with it.

Read | Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell and other celebs who have battled depression

In the podcast, Bell also shared that she and Dax have been completely honest and transparent with their kids about the latter's drinking problem. She said that if there was any problem, she would have an opportunity to discuss why their father has to drink non-alcoholic beer.

Read | Kristen Bell reveals how Dax Shepard broke all the bones in his arm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.