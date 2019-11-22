Farhan Akhtar Is An Adoring Father And Here Is Proof

Farhan Akhtar not only impresses many with his acting, directing, singing skills but also by his parenting skills. The actor has been seen balancing between his work life and personal life in various instances. Farhan Akhtar shares pictures with his family on several occasions. He spends a lot of time with his kids and his Instagram is the proof to the bond they share. Farhan Akhtar is a father to two beautiful kids- Akira Akhtar and Shakya Akhtar. Here is a glimpse of the ‘best dad’ in Bollywood.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Spotted At Ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani's Salon Bblunt

Here are some of their pictures:

Farhan Akhtar shared a picture with his kids on the eve of Children’s Day, he wrote, “Happy Children’s Day @chatdelalune @akiraakhtar .. always remain the awesome twosome that you are.

Love you. ❤️❤️” and shared a mushy picture with his kids. Farhan looked cheery in the picture.

Also Read | Rock On: Farhan Akhtar's Best Moments From The Movie

Farhan remembers to convey what he feels through his social media posts. He often gives out messages to his daughters. He wrote about how his youngest Akira loves dogs and loves to hang out with friends. He shared a selfie of his daughter and wrote, “hope you have a day filled with lots of fun, friends and dogs 🐶.”

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar: Times When The Actor's Quirky Outfits Defined His Fashion Sense

The Sky Is Pink actor often goes out with his daughters. He shared a picture of them huddled together. It was during the Daughter’s Day that he wrote, “Happy daughters day .. I love you

@chatdelalune ❤️ @akiraakhtar ❤️ to the moon and back.” Farhan knows how to express his love towards his daughters.

Also Read | Toofan: Farhan Akhtar Shares A BTS Picture From His Upcoming Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.