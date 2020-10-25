Happy Dussehra 2020: Check Out The Greetings And Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones

Quick links:
To mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad, Dussehra is celebrated all over the country. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri. All family members and friends come along to set Ravana’s effigies on fire and wish each other Happy Dussehra. In this digital era, technology has made people send wishes to their friends and family living far away. So, here a few messages and greetings that one can share with their friends and family and wish them a special happy Dussehra 2020. Take a look.
Lord Rama giving final warning to Ravana before there Epic fight If anyone who knows about ramyana and lord Rama then you also will know the fact that Lord Rama known for forgiveness and good hearted nature, so in this art lord Rama says to Ravana.... " Hey Ravana I want to give you one more chance to admit all your evil acts and surrender" ....but Ravana did not agree and you know what happen next, lord Rama killed Ravana and to mark the victory of good over evil, Dussehra is celebrated. If you like my work follow @artbygurudesign . . . . . . . . . . . . #dussehra #navratri #diwali #india #durgapuja #festival #dussehraspecial #happydussehra #celebration #festivals #artbygurudesign #hindu #hindugod #indianfestival #festive #dussehrawishes #durga #lordram #shiva #ram #dussehrafestival #ravana #krishna #hanuman #maadurga #vijayadashami #ramayana #ravan #ramayan
Also Read Shubhangi Atre And Rohitashv Gour Dance In 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Dussera Special Episode
Also read LG Extends Mahanavami, Dussehra Greetings To People Of J&K
Also Read Corona Clouds Dussehra Cheer, Ramlilas Get Cancelled Or Recast In Corona Mould
Also Read Dussehra 2020: Take A Look At The History And Significance Of This Auspicious Day
Image Source- Shutterstock