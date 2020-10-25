Happy Dussehra 2020: Check Out The Greetings And Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones

To mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad, Dussehra is celebrated all over the country. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri. All family members and friends come along to set Ravana’s effigies on fire and wish each other Happy Dussehra. In this digital era, technology has made people send wishes to their friends and family living far away. So, here a few messages and greetings that one can share with their friends and family and wish them a special happy Dussehra 2020. Take a look.

Dussehra wishes:

Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on Earth and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

On this special day of Dussehra, we celebrate bravery and courage and the triumph of good over evil. May all your sorrows vanish on this day, and may you feel a resurging spirit rise in your heart that will lead you successfully through all your endeavours. I wish you success and happiness in everything you do. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra status quotes:

“Good must triumph over evil. It usually does in life and in any case, it’s bad for young people to believe it doesn’t.”- Barbara Cartland

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“Don’t kill, but conquer the Ravana in you.”- Vikrmn, Corpkshetra

“Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.”- Ken Poirot

“There is no denying that it is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.”- Idowu Koyenikan

Also Read Shubhangi Atre And Rohitashv Gour Dance In 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Dussera Special Episode

Also read LG Extends Mahanavami, Dussehra Greetings To People Of J&K

Dussehra messages:

May this Dussehra, light up for you. The hopes of Happy times, And dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you Happy Dussehra 2020.

Ram is your soul. Sita is your heart. Ravan is your mind that steals your heart from your soul. Lakshman is your consciousness, always with you and act on your behalf. Hanuman is your intuition and courage that helps retrieve your heart to re-animate your soul. Happy Vijayadashmi!

Truth shall always prevail, good shall always reign. This is the true essence of Dussehra. So let's celebrate and welcome Lord Rama's blessings.

Burn all ego, hatred and anger within you along with the effigy of Ravana. May you be successful and happy ever! Happy Dussehra!

Just as Lord Ram eradicated all evil from the earth by destroying Ravan, I wish that you also successfully banish all negative thoughts from your mind. Have a happy and prosperous Dusshera.

Also Read Corona Clouds Dussehra Cheer, Ramlilas Get Cancelled Or Recast In Corona Mould

Also Read Dussehra 2020: Take A Look At The History And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Image Source- Shutterstock