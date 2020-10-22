Shubhangi Atre And Rohitashv Gour Dance In 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Dussera Special Episode

In the upcoming episode of &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, the audience will get to see Angoori and Manmohan Tiwari in a Dussehra special twist. The couple will be seen in a dream sequence. Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan will be seen as Ram and Shubhangi Atre's character Angoori will be seen as Sita in the dream sequence.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Dussehra special episode

As Dussehra will be celebrated by the entire country on Sunday, October 25, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai will be coming up with their Dussehra special episode. Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour sizzle in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Dussehra Special episode. Dussehra celebrated Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana and the triumph of good over evil. The show will be capturing that essence in a dream sequence featuring Angoori Bhabhi and Manmohan. The couple will be seen playing Ram and Sita in it.

Tiwari in the episode will be seen all decked up in Lord Ram's avatar. He will be seen sporting a Dhoti, waist belt, a long scarf, mukut, necklaces, armlets, wristbands, holding bow and arrow. On the other hand, Angoori Bhabhi will be seen in Goddess Sita's avatar wearing a white saree and accessorising it with exquisite jewellery. The couple from Bhabiji Ghar Par hai will be dancing to Shreya Ghoshal's Mere Dholna Sun from the movie Bhool Bhoolaiya. The modern colony couple will dazzle and entertain viewers bringing alive the festive spirit and fervour of Dussehra.

Talking about the dream sequence, Shubhangi Atre shared, "Dancing is my passion and any scene that involves Dancing is always an enjoyable experience for me. I loved the Goddess avatar look and felt totally like a queen!" She also mentioned that it was a fun sequence and working with Rohitashv Ji in it made it more joyous and entertaining.

Rohitashv Gour added, "Although I am not a dancer, I always enjoy dancing, especially when given to perform with gorgeous and talented dancer, Shubhangi Ji! We both enjoyed every bit of it. Shubhangi Ji truly looked like a Goddess! Shooting this special sequence sparked the festive spirit of celebration and merriment not only on screen but also off-screen."

About Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a daily soap that airs on &TV and began in 2015. The show aired for five long years and had to take a pause for a few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has one of the highest TRP ratings and is said to be one of the most-watched shows on Television. The cast includes actors like Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Shilpa Shinde, Saanand Verma and Rohitash Gaud in pivotal roles.

