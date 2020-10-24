Dussehra 2020: Take A Look At The History And Significance Of This Auspicious Day

Dussehra 2020 has finally arrived and it also marks the end of Navratri. Dussehra denotes the win of good over evil. The festival is also celebrated in many different ways throughout the country. Read ahead to know about the festival, its history, and significance, all in the article below:

Dussehra history

Dussehra is also called Vijayadashami. As mentioned before, the festival denotes the win of good over evil. The story lies in the Hindu Epic of Ramayana. In the epic, Ravana, the ruler of Lanka, kidnaps Lord Ram's wife and takes her away to Lanka. Lord Ram asks for Ravana to return Goddess Sita back to him, but he refuses. Thus, Ram with his entire army fights Ravana. And in the end, Ravana is defeated by Lord Ram and thus good triumphs over evil. Thus in many parts of India, the festival is celebrated with the burning of an effigy of Ravan.

Dussehra significance

As mentioned before, Dussehra is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. Another reason as to why the festival is so important is that, in the epic Ramayana, it was mentioned that on the day Lord Ram killed Ravana, Dharma was established on the Earth. The festival of Dussehra also denotes the arrival of Diwali. To be precise, Diwali is celebrated 20 days after Dussehra.

Happy Dussehra celebration - How to celebrate?

There are many ways to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Devotees can start this day with Ram Puja in their homes and then offer sweets and 'bhog' to Lord Ram. All the family members can dress in traditional attires and wish their friends and family. One can also distribute sweets to neighbours and friends and also wish them Happy Dussehra 2020. At the end of the day, the entire family can proceed to watch the statue of Ravan being burnt from a safe distance. This festive season, the government is urging all to opt for a low-key Dussehra owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Remember to wear a mask and maintain social distancing rules at all times when in public.

