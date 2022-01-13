Happy Lohri 2022 Whatsapp Sticker: Here's How To Download WhatsApp Lohri Sticker Pack

As everyone gears up to celebrate the happy occasion of Lohri with their friends and family this year, they are also aware of how they will have to follow social distancing amid the rising COVID-19 cases. The festival is celebrated every year to mark the arrival of longer days after the winter solstice. People celebrate the festival with much joy every year. But, since this year many of them will be celebrating it away from home and wishing their loved ones virtually, we have the best wishes options for you.

Happy Lohri Whatsapp Sticker

You can wish your loved ones a Happy Lohri in the most snazzy way by exchanging cool WhatsApp stickers. For those who are unaware of how to download Happy Lohri stickers on Whatsapp, read further ahead to get a step by step process for the same.

How to send Lohri Whatsapp Stickers?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Click on the chat to whom you want to send the Lohri WhatsApp sticker.

Step 3: Click on the emoji icon, choose the stickers' icon and click on the '+'

Step 4: If you do not find a suitable Lohri Sticker in the list, click on the option ‘Get more stickers.'

Step 5: You will be directed to Google Play Store or Apple store and can then look for your desired sticker app and then download it.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp again, go to the chat window and send the downloaded stickers to your friends and family a Happy Lohri 2022.

How to share Lohri WhatsApp Stickers on iOS?

While the aforementioned steps to send Happ Lohri stickers on Whstapp are for Andriod users only, the iOS users do not have the same option as there are no Lohri stickers available for iOS users. However, Apple users do have an option of saving the Lohri stickers received by other Andriod users and forwarding the same to others.

Image: PTI/Representative Image