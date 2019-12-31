Happy New Year Quotes, Messages To Extend Wishes To Your Loved Ones

New Year is just around the corner and it is all set to open the closet of new chapters, opportunities, and many new relationships, which will make 2020 a fulfilling year. The New Year's is also a time to party with your loved ones and make new resolutions to keep ourselves motivated throughout the year. As every year ends, everything around us is filled with fun, love, laughter and lights to embrace the coming year with a happy heart. As many people across the globe like to spend quality time with their loved ones, many people pour in wishes through quotes, messages on Facebook, WhatsApp and other platforms. Here is how you can wish your friends a Happy New Year through WhatsApp messages and quotes.
Ring, happy bells, across the snow:
The year is going, let him go;
Ring out the false, ring in the true.”
- Alfred Lord Tennyson
And next year's words await another voice.”
- T.S. Eliot
- Bill Watterson
- Benjamin Franklin
- Peggy Toney Horton
- Rainer Maria Rilke
- Mehmet Murat Ildan
In many countries around the world, New Year’s Eve is observed with celebrations, where people meet to eat, dance, watch firework displays, and commit to new resolutions, which keeps them busy throughout the year. These celebrations carry over into New Year’s Day, on January 1, which is also the first day of the Gregorian calendar.
