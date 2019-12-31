Happy New Year Quotes, Messages To Extend Wishes To Your Loved Ones

New Year is just around the corner and it is all set to open the closet of new chapters, opportunities, and many new relationships, which will make 2020 a fulfilling year. The New Year's is also a time to party with your loved ones and make new resolutions to keep ourselves motivated throughout the year. As every year ends, everything around us is filled with fun, love, laughter and lights to embrace the coming year with a happy heart. As many people across the globe like to spend quality time with their loved ones, many people pour in wishes through quotes, messages on Facebook, WhatsApp and other platforms. Here is how you can wish your friends a Happy New Year through WhatsApp messages and quotes.

Happy New Year quotes and WhatsApp messages

Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring, happy bells, across the snow:

The year is going, let him go;

Ring out the false, ring in the true.”

- Alfred Lord Tennyson

“For last year's words belong to last year's language

And next year's words await another voice.”

- T.S. Eliot

A new year ... a fresh, clean start! It's like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on! A day full of possibilities! It's a magical world, Hobbes, ol' buddy ... let's go exploring!”

- Bill Watterson

Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let every new year find you a better man.”

- Benjamin Franklin

“Each New Year, we have before us a brand new book containing 365 blank pages. Let us fill them with all the forgotten things from last year—the words we forgot to say, the love we forgot to show, and the charity we forgot to offer.”

- Peggy Toney Horton

"And now let us believe in a long year that is given to us, new, untouched, full of things that have never been, full of work that has never been done, full of tasks, claims, and demands; and let us see that we learn to take it without letting fall too much of what it has to bestow upon those who demand of it necessary, serious, and great things.”

- Rainer Maria Rilke

In the New Year, never forget to thank your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!”

- Mehmet Murat Ildan

New Year's celebrations?

In many countries around the world, New Year’s Eve is observed with celebrations, where people meet to eat, dance, watch firework displays, and commit to new resolutions, which keeps them busy throughout the year. These celebrations carry over into New Year’s Day, on January 1, which is also the first day of the Gregorian calendar.

