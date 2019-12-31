FRIENDS Most Memorable New Year Holiday Episodes That You Must Watch

With the holiday season upon us, the first thing people do is binge on their favourite show. A popular choice for binge-watching is F.R.I.E.N.D.S. for many. From Holiday Armadillos to New Year's Eve dance routines, F.R.I.E.N.D.S has delivered some of the most memorable Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's moments on television. Almost every single season of F.R.I.E.N.D.S includes one or two episodes celebrating winter holidays, and since those festive episodes get a lot of play for super-fans at the end of each year, viewers end up developing pretty strong opinions about which ones are the best and which ones are safe to skip over. Here are the best New Year Holiday episodes from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Also Read | New Year's Gift Ideas For All Types Of Friends In Your Circle

The One with The Monkey (Season 1, Episode 10)

It is really hard to top Friends' very first-holiday episode. The episode served as the introduction of Marcel, the monkey, Ross' pet. The theme of this episode centres on the gang making a pact to not bring a date to their New Year's Eve party. Of course, some wild mishaps lead to everyone landing a date, which doesn't end well. Memorably, Chandler tries to get back with Janice in this episode, and Phoebe and Ross have a big dramatic moment. Basically, it has got everything a fan would want from a classic episode.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra's Girlfriend Touched By Shehnaaz Gill's Kind Words

The One with the Routine (Season 6, Episode 10)

As F.R.I.E.N.D.S continued into its later seasons, it became more and more clear that Ross and Monica were two of the funniest characters, especially when it came to physical comedy. I know this is a controversial statement and it's definitely subjective, but just think about how many of the show's wackiest moments come from the "Gellers". For proof, look no further than their ridiculous, cringe-y, but hilarious dance routine they performed while filming 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' to try to get on TV.

Also Read | 'Friends' Theme Songwriter Allee Willis Dies Aged 72

The One With Christmas in Tulsa (Season 9, Episode 10)

While F.R.I.E.N.D.S' final holiday episode certainly can't top this list since it's largely a clip show of memorable moments from past holiday episodes, it still stands out for its particularly touching story about Chandler being forced to work in Tulsa over Christmas rather than spend the time with his loved ones. In the end, Chandler chooses to quit his job rather than to miss out on the festivities, resulting in one of his most romantic moments with Monica.

Also Read | Best Monica Geller Moments From 'Friends' That Prove She Is Just Adorable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.