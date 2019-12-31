Struggling To Strengthen Your New Year Resolutions In 2020? Here Are Some Tips

The New Year is almost here. This is viewed as a perfect opportunity for most individuals out there to turn a new page in their life, which is why most of them tend to create New Year's Resolutions. While this may seem like a great opportunity to eliminate the failures of the past and establish new routines to help become a better version of oneself, most people end up abandoning their resolve and settle back into the same old patterns due to their shortcomings. So, what is it that you can you do to make it more likely that you stick to your new year resolutions? Here is a look:

Be realistic with your goals

Millions of adults from all around the world resolve to cut down weight or aim to get in better shape during the next year. Instead of setting such an ambiguous goal, it is better to focus on something that is much more concrete and one that you can realistically set your sights on. It simply means that one may commit to losing a certain amount of weight or simply start running for a few hours a day every morning. This makes your goal achievable while allowing you the opportunity to plan exactly how you wish to accomplish it.

Planning in advance

The most important part of achieving any goal or objective is proper planning. It is suggested that you spend some time planning how you can tackle a certain problem or change in behaviour in an effort to avoid any obstacles or resistance that could be faced while in the process of achieving the goal. This will help you in overcoming any potential struggle.

Avoid your past failures

What this means is that you should not make the exact same new year resolution every year. The best advice to follow here is evaluating your results from previous years. This involves an evaluation of what worked and what did not. Figure out the least effective ones and decide on a suitable approach.

Avoid multiple resolutions

It may be tempting to some to form a long list of potential new year's resolutions for the upcoming year. However, it is advised that you pick one that is most essential and focus all your attention and energy on it rather than spreading your focus on a number of multiple objectives. Aiming at a number of different goals may also prove to be daunting.

