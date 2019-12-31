Here Is How You Can Celebrate New Year 2020 If You Are A Travel Junkie

The countdown to the New Year and the New Decade has finally begun and we can barely keep calm. There is probably not a single person who gets to stay away from the New Year celebrations, whether you like it or not. Many places across the globe have different ways to welcome the New Year and we have narrowed down some of the best places that you can visit to be a witness to the festivities and welcome the New Year and the New Decade in style.

1. New York, United States of America

New York is hands-down one of the best places in the world to bring in the New Year. One of the major attractions being the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop. A 12-foot glittering ball being dropped every year as the clock strikes at midnight. The show is paired with light shows, celebrity music acts, tons of confetti dropped over you as you say hello to a new year of newer possibilities.

2. Sydney, Australia

If you like aerial New Year messages flying over you, fireworks, light shows, then Sydney is the place to go to for the New Years. The festivities at Sydney Harbour, Harbour Bridge, Opera House, and Bondi beach are like a whole bouquet filled with brilliant, thrilling activities. The celebrations at the Taronga Zoo caters not only to adults but to children as well. If you are a water baby, then you can opt to bring in the New Years sipping on some beer on a cruise amid the blue oceans.

3. Edinburgh, Scotland

The famous New Year celebrations at Princess Street Gardens in Edinburgh is called Hogmanay Celebrations. The three-day-long festivities call for many activities including street dancing, fireworks, music concerts, etc. Some even have a rather daredevil New Years by taking a dip in the chilly waters of the River Forth. One should probably not miss the dog sledging competition and the Loony Dook parade as well.

