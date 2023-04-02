Holy Week 2023: Palm Sunday, Good Friday To Easter; All You Need To Know Passion Week

The Holy Week, also known as the Passion Week, is a significant time for Christians around the globe. It marks the beginning of the week before Easter Sunday. The celebrations last for eight days and the week begins with Palm Sunday, the day Jesus arrived in Jerusalem. The week ends with Resurrection Day also known as Easter Sunday.

Holy Week 2023 will begin on April 2 and end on April 9. The events of Christ's life are recorded in four gospel stories. It begins with his entry in Jerusalem, then a raucous (loud and unpleasant voices), a warm welcome, and several waving branches. On Palm Sunday, in some places , worshippers in church still reenact the entire journey that Christ undertook centuries ago.

Palm Sunday

On Palm Sunday, devotees celebrate Jesus Christ's arrival in Jerusalem. According to the Bible, people residing in the holy city gave a warm welcome to Christ and waved palm branches. Later, they laid palm branches in front of the God on the ground. To commemorate the day, people in churches ensure that palm branches are laid to welcome Jesus. These palms are blessed by the priest.

Holy Week after Palm Sunday

On Holy Monday, it is said that Jesus Christ cleansed sacred places of worship. As per the Bible, Jesus removed the offenders and overturned the lives of those selling doves.

On Holy Tuesday, people following Christianity commemorate the time when priests worked with Herod the Great to secure Jesus Christ's conviction.

On Holy Wednesday, one of the disciples of Christ named Judas Iscariot made a deal with some religious authorities for thirty pieces of silver. The deal was to betray Jesus.

On Maundy Thursday, Jesus took his Last Supper with most of his disciples. It is said that Jesus Christ washed their feet to show others how important it is to serve people and stay humble. This is a day of remembrance for the sacrament of Holy Communion.

On Good Friday, Jesus Christ was crucified and Christians reflect on the sacrifice of God by keeping a fast. Several churches follow a practice that involves showing the events that led up to the crucifixion.

On Holy Saturday, Christians celebrate and wait for Jesus Christ's resurrection. Devotees gather in church and pray to the lord.

The last day is Resurrection Day. This day is also known as Easter Sunday and it is one of the most important days in the Christian calendar. Families meet during this day to celebrate Jesus Christ's rebirth. Also, the Easter egg symbolises rebirth or new life, and it is a popular tradition followed by people of all faiths.