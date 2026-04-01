Holy Week 2026: What Is Maundy Thursday, Good Friday And Easter Sunday? Know Date And Significance

The days between Palm Sunday and Easter, known as Holy Week, are the most sacred time of the year for Christian faithful as they commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ. Popularly called the Holy Week, the festivities commence with Palm Sunday and conclude on Easter Sunday. The key observations of the week include Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday. These days commemorate the final moments of Jesus Christ’s life, his crucifixion, and his resurrection. All days of the Holy Week are Palm Sunday, Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter.

Priests attending Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican | Image: AP News

When is Maundy Thursday? Why is it celebrated?

In 2026, Maundy Thursday falls on April 2. This day marks the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples. The word “Maundy” is derived from the Latin word mandatum, meaning commandment. It refers to Jesus’ teaching of love and humility. Churches across India hold special evening masses, and in many traditions, priests perform the symbolic act of washing the feet of devotees, reflecting Jesus’ gesture of service. The private celebration of Mass is forbidden on this day across various churches.



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Why is Good Friday celebrated?



Palm Sunday Mass in Gaza City | Image: AP News

Good Friday will be observed on April 3, 2026. It is a solemn day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Christians observe fasts, attend prayer services, and participate in processions that reenact the Stations of the Cross. Many churches remain unadorned, and the atmosphere is one of mourning and reflection. Despite its name, “Good” Friday signifies the sacrifice that is believed to bring salvation to humanity.

The significance of Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday, the most joyous day in the Christian calendar, will be celebrated on April 5, 2026. It marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, symbolising hope, renewal, and victory over sin and death. Churches are beautifully decorated, and special sunrise services are held. Families gather for festive meals, and traditions such as exchanging Easter eggs and sweets add to the celebratory spirit.