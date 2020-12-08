International Anti Corruption Day 2020: Know The History, Significance Of This Day, & More

International Anti-corruption day 2020 date falls on December 9 every year. The day focuses on the ill effects of corruption, which is one of the most notorious socio-political phenomena that affects all countries. The Day is observed to create awareness about the socio-economic issues and how one can fight against it. Read on to know more about "International Anti-corruption day 2020".

ALSO READ| Sachin Tendulkar's Mobile Game Turns 3, 'Master Blaster' Stars In Special Video: Watch

International Anti-corruption day 2020 History

International Anti-corruption Day history starts from 31 October 2003, when the General Assembly adopted the UN convention against corruption. Since then the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) was designated as the secretariat for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties (resolution 58/4). The UN General Assembly then designated December 9 as Anti-Corruption Day as well, while the convention came into force in December 2005. The United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) and the UNODC are the main forefronts for creating awareness about Anti-corruption practices throughout the whole global community.

International Anti-corruption Day's significance

The significance of International Anti-corruption Day is to globally advocate about this malpractice and explain how and why one should avoid it. The day also plays an important part in the Anti-Corruption groups who spread awareness towards this malpractice and share the means and ways of how one can avoid corruption at their workplace. The need to stop corruption roots way deep for saving the foundation of democratic institutions as corruption distorts the electoral processes by bending the rule of law. Corruption also stunts the economic development of a country in many ways.

As per UN statistics, every year USD 1 trillion is being paid as bribes while USD 2.6 trillion are stolen due to corruptive measures. As per United Nations Development Programme, it is estimated that there are 10 times of funds lost due to corruption in the developing countries, the funds would have otherwise used in their official developmental assistance.

ALSO READ| France’s Macron Defends Arms Sales To Egypt Despite Human Rights Concerns

International Anti corruption day 2020 Theme

International Anti-corruption day 2020 theme is to be United Against Corruption. As corruption is considered to be one of the biggest obstacles in life in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. The 2020 theme would continue to support the next decade's agenda, which targets to have more youth component in their campaign. It is expected that by the next decade, more youth would be empowered to fight against corruption in a sustainable way.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan Schools Netizen Who Took A Jibe At His Covid Diagnosis; Slays With Sarcasm

ALSO READ| Brazil's Bolsonaro Assures Free COVID-19 Vaccine For All, Says 'it Won't Be Mandatory'

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock