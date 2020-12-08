Sachin Tendulkar's Mobile Game Turns 3, 'Master Blaster' Stars In Special Video: Watch

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been a busy man after taking retirement from international cricket. From investing in business ventures to launching his mobile game to starting his own YouTube channel, the Master Blaster has been as active off the field as he was on the field during his playing days.

Sachin Tendulkar's mobile completes three years since its launch

On Monday, December 7, the Sachin Tendulkar mobile game completed three years since its launch. The Sachin Tendulkar mobile game was developed by JetSynthesys in 2017. The first-of-its-kind game lets you relive the career of the legendary cricketer. The game lets the user play as Sachin Tendulkar himself with his motion-captured shots to create an authentic real-world like cricket experience.

On account of the third anniversary of Tendulkar's mobile game, the Indian veteran took to Twitter and congratulated the game on turning three. He lauded the team for always putting effort galore in to ensure that the cricket lovers get the best possible experience. Tendulkar also encouraged the team asking them to create new and better games.

Congratulations @SachinSagaGame on turning 3️⃣!



The team has continuously strived to make the game a fabulous digital destination for cricket lovers. Together let’s keep creating new & better gaming experiences. pic.twitter.com/MNEqGIeDzV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 7, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar career stats

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats are nothing short of spectacular. His mind-boggling stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he has scored 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. He is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat. The aforementioned Sachin Tendulkar house is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

DISCLAIMER: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

