Varun Dhawan Schools Netizen Who Took A Jibe At His Covid Diagnosis; Slays With Sarcasm

Varun Dhawan, the actor who has a reputation of having a pretty friendly and nonchalant presence on social media, was seen losing his calm over a snide comment by a troll on his social media handle. After confirming his COVID-19 diagnosis through an elaborate post on his Instagram handle, the actor’s comment section, along with well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery, attracted an Instagram user who implied that his diagnosis was just an exaggeration on his part. In the comments section, a particular user that goes by the name of krishozza said something on the lines of “Bro, are you sure that you have COVID-19? Or are you just overexaggerating? Typically, the October actor would let a pass made at him online go, but he clearly made an exception for krishozza.

In response, the 33-year-old actor, who will be seen in the upcoming David Dhawan directorial Coolie Number 1, gave a rather eloquent comeback by saying that he is so funny and he hopes that his family doesn’t have to go through what he is dealing with, but sadly, they will have to deal with krish’s sad excuse for humour.

Here are those comments for all to see:

Varun Dhawan tests Covid positive:

Varun Dhawan is, presumably, in his self-imposed Quarantine at the time of writing. The actor, while making his unfortunate diagnosis official, added that he admits to having been more careful in the times when a raging pandemic has befallen everybody. The concluding statements by the actor included a public service message for everyone, in which he urged his fans, industry mates and followers to be alert, aware and extra careful in times like these. Dhawan contracted the novel coronavirus while filming on the sets of Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Jug Jug Jeeyo’s cast list also includes veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, who also contracted the novel coronavirus. Jug Jug Jeeyo is held by Raj Mehta.

On the work front, the Kalank actor will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in David Dhawan’s Coolie Number 1.

