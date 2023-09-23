International Day Of Sign Language: Date, History, Significance, Basic Signs

On September 23 every year, the world unites to celebrate the International Day of Sign Languages. This day is dedicated to spotlighting the profound significance of sign languages in safeguarding the human rights of the global deaf community.

2 things you need to know

Sign language bridges communication gaps for the deaf community.

International Day of Sign Language promotes linguistic diversity awareness.

A Historical Milestone

The roots of this day trace back to the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), representing 135 national federations of the deaf. Championing the cause of the estimated 70 million deaf individuals worldwide, the WFD proposed the concept of this day. In 2017, Resolution A/RES/72/161, sponsored by 97 UN Member States, including the Permanent Mission of Antigua and Barbuda to the United Nations, unanimously marked this day on the calendar. The choice of September 23 holds historical relevance, commemorating the founding of WFD in 1951, which aimed to preserve sign languages and deaf culture as an essential foundation for the realisation of deaf people's human rights.

Why it Matters?

With more than 70 million deaf individuals globally, the need to acknowledge and promote sign languages has never been more pressing. Over 80% of the world's deaf population resides in developing countries, where sign languages, distinct from spoken ones, encompass over 300 variants. The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognizes the equal status of sign languages with spoken languages, emphasising the early access to sign language and services, especially in education, as pivotal for the development of deaf individuals.

(Try learning basic Sign language | Image: Shutterstock)

The 2023 Theme

The theme for the 2023 International Day of Sign Languages is 'A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere.' This theme underscores the unity fostered by sign languages and urges deaf communities, governments, and civil society organisations worldwide to collaborate in promoting and recognising national sign languages within their diverse linguistic landscapes.

Learning the Language of Unity

Learning sign language is a powerful way to connect with the deaf community, fostering understanding and inclusivity. Various avenues are available for acquiring this expressive form of communication, including sign language classes, online learning, joining sign language groups, hiring qualified tutors, and observing interpreters.

Basic Signs to Start With

For those new to sign language, here are some basic signs that can convey your support for the Deaf community:

Hello: Extend your dominant hand from your forehead with your palm facing out.

Goodbye: Wave your dominant hand from your chin to your chest.

Please: Make a fist with your dominant hand and place it on your chest with your thumb pointing up.

Thank you: Touch your chin with your dominant hand and then move it forward.

Yes: Nod your head and make a fist with your dominant hand with your thumb pointing up.

No: Shake your head and make a fist with your dominant hand with your thumb pointing down.

Excuse me: Make a fist with your dominant hand and place it on your other fist with your thumbs pointing up.

Help: Make a "C" shape with your dominant hand and place it under your chin.

Eat: Make a fist with your dominant hand and touch your knuckles to your lips.

Drink: Make a fist with your dominant hand and touch your knuckles to your throat.

By learning sign language, you can contribute to making the world a more inclusive place for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. Let's celebrate the International Day of Sign Languages by embracing the language of unity.