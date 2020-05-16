China Calls On United States To Pay Its Debts To United Nations

China has issued a statement calling on all United Nations member states to actively fulfil their financial obligations to the organisation. The statement released on May 15 stressed that Washington owes more than $2 billion to the organisation. It further said that including all the money owed in several past years, the US makes up to be the largest debtor, owing over 1.165 billion and 1.332 billion US dollars respectively. However, there has been no response to the Chinese claim from the US as of now.

"As of May 14, the total unpaid assessments under the UN regular budget and peacekeeping budget amounted to 1.63 and 2.14 billion us dollars respectively, a Chinese statement read.

The United States of America is the largest contributor to the UN budget paying 22 per cent of its total annual running cost and 25 per cent of its peacekeeping operations. The payment made by America has a direct impact on reimbursement UN pays to countries that send its troops in those missions. Officially Washington is meant to pay 27.89 per cent of Un mission's total budget but a decision made by Congress as President Donald Trump cut it to 25 per cent.

China, which is the second-largest contributor to the UN, contributes 12 per cent of the UN’s running costs and 15 per cent of its peacekeeping missions. On May 15, 50 of the 193 members states including China paid their dues to the full. This comes as the United Nations has been struggling with a cash crunch. Recently, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that there might be “significant delays” towards middle of the year unless cash positions improve significantly.

Deployment of troops suspended

Meanwhile, the Geneva-based body has announced the suspension of rotation and deployments of its uniformed personnel, including the individual officers, police, troops for peacekeeping units until June 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The international news agency quoted the spokesperson of UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric on April 7 that the peace-keeping body’s main priority remains to ensure “COVID-19-free status” of the uniformed personnel coming to remove the risk of infection. The most recent decision by the UN has been reportedly sent to all countries that contribute military and police to the places for the organisation’s operations of peacekeeping.

