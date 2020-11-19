International Men's Day 2020: All About History, Significance, And Celebration

International Men's Day 2020 is observed annually to create awareness about men's health and to promote gender equality. International Men's day theme in 2020 is “Better health for men and boys.” Every year, November 19 is celebrated as International Men's Day worldwide to honour the men who are making positive changes in society while raising awareness for issues faced by gender. Males have also been the victims of patriarchy, societal norms, mental health, and suicide to name a few. According to the official website of International Men's Day, the demand for a day to celebrate men began around 1960 and was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh. Read on to know more about the history and significance of the day.

ALSO READ| Nasa, SpaceX Crew Set To Take Off On Routine Flight To International Space Station

International Men's Day History

International Men's Day was originally inaugurated on February 7 by Thomas Oaster. Along with the attempt by Oaster, there were many attempts made to celebrate the contributions of men. However, it wasn't until November 19, 1999, when Dr Jerome Teelucksingh re-initialised the day in Trinidad and Tobago. The event then received support in the Caribbean after which the day was taken into the international scene shortly. The initiative is now celebrated in many countries apart from the Caribbean, including Singapore, Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States, South Africa, Haiti, Jamaica, Hungary, Malta, Ghana, Moldova, and Canada.

ALSO READ| International Men's Day: Inspiring Quotes By Strong Characters In Bollywood

International Men's Day significance

The six pillars of the objects include the promotion of positive male role models apart from celebrities. The objective to create awareness about men's mental health and why it is necessary for all aspects of life including, social, emotional, physical and spiritual. On this day, discrimination against men is also highlighted so as to improve gender relations and equality. This day is celebrated by creating awareness about causes related to men's health, awareness related to men's mental and physical health, which could also be done by joining conversations on social media.

ALSO READ| Selena Gomez Talks About Mental Health; Slams Media For Making Fun Of Mental Issues

Happy International Men's Day celebration

International Men's Day is celebrated on 19 November each year in the same way that the International Women's Day is observed every year on 8 March. International Men's day theme in 2020 is “Better health for men and boys.” The initiative focuses to promote better health of the male gender all over the world. Many known celebrities also come together on the day to create awareness about the well being of the male population and the challenges faced by them. Happy International Men's Day 2020.

ALSO READ| International Men’s Day 2019: Facts About Lesser Known Male Breast Cancer