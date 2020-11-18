Selena Gomez Talks About Mental Health; Slams Media For Making Fun Of Mental Issues

Singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently opened up about her struggles with mental health, in an interview with The Newsette. She also talked a bit about deleting her social media and about her mental health story getting 'twisted' by the media. Read ahead to know more about what the pop star said.

Selena Gomez on mental health

The 28-year-old singer started her interview by addressing how hard it was for her to give up social media. She started by saying that she had to give up social media as she would go through a period where she would not use her account. The singer then mentioned how she got angry when her story 'was twisted into so many different things'. Selena explained that the first time she posted after taking a break from social media, she decided that she would 'claim' her 'own story'.

Selena Gomez's health

Elaborating more on the topic, she added that things would be proven to be only true when people heard it from her and if it was vice versa then it was not true. She also mentioned - 'Did I go and get help? Yes, I did. But I’m not ashamed'. On her current health status, the singer mentioned she was feeling better and that she understood more things now.

Talking about control over her own narrative, Selena mentioned that when she got back on social media, she made sure that nobody 'was going to take .. (her) story away'. She added that the media liked to make fun of people who have 'mental issues' and how horrible it was. Selena Gomez, finally on the topic, added that she didn't really care about what people thought about her. She then talked about her fund and how it was helping people. Take a look at what she said:

... with the Rare Impact Fund, we’re pledging to donate $100 million in 10 years to mental health causes, so now I get to talk more openly about mental health to hopefully help others.

Rumours have now sprung up that Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler are dating. The singer did not talk about her relationship in the interview. Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler are friends on the official forefront.

