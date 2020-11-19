International Men's Day 2020 Quotes & Wishes: Check This Year's Theme

International Men's Day 2020 will be observed on November 19. The day is observed annually to create awareness about men's health and also to promote gender equality. International Men's day theme in 2020 is “Better health for men and boys.”

International Men's Day quotes

"The difference between a great man and a little man is their commitment to integrity and hard work.” – Shiv Khera

We take care of our dental health. We don’t take care of our mental health … I think the solution to making the world better is if we would just be healthy, mentally.’ – Howie Mandel

"Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value." - Albert Einstein

A man does what he must – in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures – and that is the basis of all human morality. By President John F. Kennedy

"But know this. Men are not from Mars. Women are not from Venus. Do not fall for categories. Everyone is everything. Every ingredient inside a star is inside you, and every personality that ever existed competes in the theatre of your mind for the main role." — Matt Haig, author

"We can appear to be tough as nails, but guys have a level of insecurity and vulnerability that's exponentially bigger than you think. With the primal urge to be alpha comes extreme heartbreak. The harder we fight, the harder we fall." — John Krasinski Happy International Men's day 2020!

International Men's Day wishes

Shout out to all men out there who despite all odds and obstacles, paved ways for themselves in the over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men’s day!

A genuine man does not think about what others think about him, he simply does what he needs to do so as to encapsulate harmony. Happy International Men's Day!

19th November is here to pay regard to men on the planet. In any case, I might want to include a dash of affection and snuggles to wish my man throughout everyday life. Glad International Men’s Day to You My adoration.

There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that he carries within him. It is a matter of facing challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men’s day!

It’s a chivalrous activity when a man chances his life to spare the lives of other individuals. Cheerful Men’s Day.

A dad sustains a tyke to enable him to begin his life all the more vitally, he causes him turn into a ‘MAN’. Happy International Men’s Day!

Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You deserve nothing but the best. Happy International Men’s Day.

The beauty of all men is that each one has a special quality, and it is nice when you discover their true heart. Happy Men’s day.

On your day, I wish you to grow to be even smarter, and even more lovable. You are the strong pillar that holds your family and holds quite many responsibilities. Lots of love your way. Happy International Men’s day.

A real man does not care about what others think about him, he does what is right and what will always do good to his family and loved ones. Happy International Men's Day.

Men are a beautiful creation of god, but they are not perfect, so it’s normal that they have several errors. Happy International Men’s Day!

