What Is International Day For Monuments And Sites And Why Is It Important?

The International Day for Monuments and Sites was established by the UNESCO in 1983. It is celebrated on April 18 and aims at raising public awareness about the diversity and vulnerability of the world’s heritage sites and monuments and the efforts required in protecting and conserving them. Read ahead to know more about this day-

What is the International Day for Monuments and Sites?

The International Day for Monuments and Sites is celebrated on April 18th every year to educate people about the existence of old monuments and sites. This day is also commonly known as the World Heritage Day. Even though UNESCO is the organisation that lists World Heritage Sites, this day is not just about the listed sites, but all cultural heritage places and landscapes of international, national and local significance.

International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) proposed the idea of celebrating "The International Day for Monuments and Sites" on 18 April 1982 and it was approved by the General Assembly of UNESCO in 1983. The aim of this celebration is to promote awareness about the diverse culture of heritage and humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their conservation and protection. Each year has a different theme for its celebration.

In many places, the International Day for Monuments and Sites is celebrated by getting students to nominate a local site to visit that they feel is important to their cultural heritage. Children are also made to research other sites worldwide. The UNESCO site gives details of success stories and successful restorations as well as world heritage sites in danger.

The World Heritage is the shared wealth of humankind. Preserving and protecting these valuable assets demand the collective efforts of all the international communities. This special day offers an opportunity to raise the public's awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage and the efforts that are required to protect and conserve it, as well as draw attention to its vulnerability.