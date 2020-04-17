World Heritage Day Poster Images To Share On Your Social Media Or Send Your Loved Ones

World Heritage Day is also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites which is celebrated on April 18 all around the globe. The special day is marked as an opportunity to raise social awareness about the variety of cultural heritage and the energies that are required to preserve and conserve the heritage around the world. The World Heritage Day was originally proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) on April 18, 1982, followed by the approval by the General Assembly of UNESCO in 1983. Here are some of the World Heritage Day poster images you can share on your social media to extend your support to the diversity of refined heritage of humanity, and the disciplines required for their protection and conservation.

Also Read | ATM pin puzzle | Here is answer to the popular WhatsApp puzzle

World Heritage Day Poster Images

Also Read | Police therapy dog sleeps through his own swear-in ceremony, video has netizens in splits

Also Read | Ever wondered what's inside the beak of pelican? Watch this rare video

Great to see , A poster says

( World Heritage Day) that yes we are aware of this special day apart from all ( Valentine's week day )

Happy World Heritage Day #preserve your past for future @DelhiHeritage @RoyalAzam@pkdhillon08 @DrUditaTyagi @ImNitinTyagi pic.twitter.com/TZFpQ5180u — Alphee Chauhan (@Alphee123) April 18, 2018

World Heritage Day 2019: Theme, History and Importance of the Day. World Heritage Day is celebrated every year on April 18. The day is also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. pic.twitter.com/qjy5U9lwkN — Sadanand D Dolhare (@SadanandDolhare) April 18, 2019

Tomorrow is World Heritage Day! We’re celebrating early. Tweet us your favourite historic site in Canada! We’ll RT pic.twitter.com/H5Dpmz5yk5 — National Trust for Canada (@nationaltrustca) April 17, 2015

Also Read | Mumbai Police's nostalgic tweet urges citizens to avoid 'Nukkad' amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Happy World Heritage Day 2020 Wishes