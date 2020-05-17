International Museum Day 2020: What Is Its History, Significance And How Is It Celebrated?

International Museum Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 18 this year. The International Museum Day is celebrated each year with a different theme. The theme for International Museum Day 2020 is Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion. According to the official website of the International council of museums, the aim of the theme chosen for International Museum Day 2020 is to celebrate the diversity of viewpoints and overcoming the bias.

International Museum Day History

International museum day was first held in 1977 and it gained attention since. In 2009, almost 20,000 museums participated in the International Museum Day. The events were held in more than 90 countries that year. The very next year, 98 countries were a part of the International Museum Day celebration, while in 2011, 100 countries joined the celebration. In 2011, the poster of the International Museum Day was translated into 37 languages. In 2012, 129 countries were a part of it, with almost 30,000 museums taking part in the celebration.

International Museum Day 2020

Theme: “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion”#IMD2020 pic.twitter.com/kyGWgaphIs — Indian Museum (@IndianMuseumKol) May 13, 2020

International Museum Day Significance

Every year, all the museums across the globe are invited to participate in the International museum day to promote the role of museums. This is done by creating fun, unique and free activities around the theme of the year. International Museum Day is significant for creating awareness about the role of museums in the development of society on an international level. International Museum Day is also significant in spreading awareness amongst people about how the museums are important for cultural exchange as well as for the development of mutual understanding.

International Museum Day Celebration

During the International Museum Day celebration, a number of activities take place. There are some special activities that are different from different countries. These special activities change each year and can be anything from a debate to a conference to taking a plant home. Many organisations all around the world plan a free trip to the museum. Many families and friends visit the museum on this day. To skip the crowd of International Museum Day, many visit the museum in the week prior to the International Museum Day.

