How To Get Museum In Animal Crossing And How Long It Takes To Build One?

Setting up a museum on your island is one of the essential parts in Animal Crossing New Horizons as it allows you to show off your collection. This will require a bit of work as you will have to convince Blathers the Owl to visit your island and collect all kinds of fossils, bugs, and fish, which is another major part of the gameplay. So let us take a look at how to get a museum in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to get Museum in Animal Crossing?

Before you unlock the museum on your island, you will have to speak with Tom Nook. Below are the steps that need to be followed:

Donate 5 fish or bugs to Mr. Nook. Set up a space to build the museum and wait until the next day. You need to donate 15 fossils, fish or bugs to Blathers the Owl. Now, wait for the museum to be constructed.

How to build the Museum?

You will first receive a call from Blathers the Owl, following which Tom Nook will hand you a construction kit. Go to the place where you would like to build the museum and place down your kit. Before you finally commit to it, you will also get an option to visualize how it will look like. Once everything is in place and you are happy with the location, proceed to accept the prompt.

How long does it take to build a Museum?

It does not take long for your museum to be constructed. It simply takes two days, following which you can start going out with Blathers. Once Blathers arrives on your island, he requests you to donate 15 new items that can be displayed in the museum. These can be fossils, bugs or fish.

What can you do in the Museum?

The museum will showcase every specimen that you have donated, allowing your villagers and your friends to admire your contributions. You can donate any kind of bugs, fish, and fossils by simply handing them to Blathers the Owl who will put everything on display for you.

Image credits: Nintendo | GameSpot