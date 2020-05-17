International Museum Day Theme 2020: Museums For Equality, Diversity, And Inclusion

International Museum Day Theme 2020 is all about Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. Every year since 1977, the world celebrates museums and appreciates them for their representation. The primary objective of the International Museum Day Theme 2020 is to raise awareness of the fact that museums are important aspects of cultural exchange. Museums also highlight the passage of time and give a visual history of how far we have evolved as a society.

International Museum Day Theme 2020

International Museum Day Theme 2020 is all about Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion and thus it mainly focuses on people from various origins and backgrounds. The museums are expected to highlight this key aspect of origin to their theme. According to a news portal, the theme for 2020 is an important one given the times the world is currently facing. It is not an unknown fact that many people face challenges when it comes to factors of their origins. Hence the museums have decided to highlight this issue with their work this year.

Translation: Here it is: the International Museum Day 2020 poster! @IcomOfficiel Our goal for #DIM2020 is to mobilize all the museums in the world to promote #Igualdad and celebrate the diversity of perspectives that make up the museum community.

According to a news portal, an increasing need was seen among the public for social change. Hence the museums expect to act as a catalyst to this conversation and use a platform to be heard. The exhibitions, conferences, performances, and other such events will be centred around this theme and thus the conversation may help to open up new avenues of change. The International Museum Day Theme 2020 of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion focuses on narrowing the gap between the problems faced by people of different origins. It aims to celebrate the diversity in various or all aspects. It also aims at changing perspectives and thus contributes to a socially needed change. The official poster too highlights the theme of change and the theme for International Museum Day 2020. One can see various people from different origins in an art formed in the poster to symbolise the theme for this year.

In 2019, the theme was Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition. The reason this theme was chosen was to celebrate different cultures in the past. It also celebrated how far cultures around the world have developed in comparison to their ancestors. Thus, the museums called them as cultural hubs where the changes could be seen and were thus evident.

