Happy International Day Of Families 2020: Wishes For Your Near And Dear Ones

The International Day of Families is celebrated every year on the 15th of May. The UN General Assembly in 1993 declared the day along with giving importance and acknowledgment to the issues faced by families. The day is celebrated with great joy across countries. With all that said, here are some of the International Day of Families wishes to send to your near and dear ones.

Happy International Day of Families 2020: Wishes for your loved ones

"There is no such thing as a perfect family. Everyone has problems, misunderstanding is a very common thing. But you will always have each other, so always try to be nice and kind to your family members."

"What is a man without a family by his side? Just a lonely soul in the ocean of desperation and sadness. Having no family means having no sense in life. So grateful to God for blessing me with the most beautiful gift – you. My family."

"Family is not just a bunch of people who are related to you. A family is a group of people you choose to be by your side no matter what. You choose them to be with you for the rest of your life. And this is the most precious gift of God."

"Family first. These two words occupy my mind, letting me understand that I do believe that there is nothing more important than family. There’s a beautiful long life waiting for us. So glad we can spend it together."

"Today is a day of family, love, happiness, and being together. It’s a great day to do everything that you want together with your beloved ones. Beautiful family day!"

"All family memories are the best times that we spent together. I hope that today we will take a lot of pictures. Can’t wait for it."

"Such an incredible day was a family day a year ago. I hope that today will be so great as well. Congratulations!"

"A day with family – the best day! For all families I want to say – appreciate what you have. Happy and funny family day!"

"Some people have Family days once a week, some people never have them… But Family days are needed, not just for the sake of happiness in your family but also for the sake of your relationship!"

"Days go by, and the more days pass, the more your family can either be apart or together. It’s your choice, but remember one thing – Family days are very important for your relationship with them."

"Some people would say, “What is the point of all these family days because we see our families almost every day”. But there’s a difference between “see” and “spend time”. We all should be a bit more caring and empathetic to our families."

"Family days are truly special and they need to happen more often. I know that sometimes we get on each other’s nerves and have misunderstandings, but I believe that Family day spent together can fix it all."

"A family is like a team. All its members have their own roles. I hope that our team is the strongest team ever."

"Mom, dad, brother, and sister – it‘s our family four. Let this family day be unique and incomparable. Kisses!"

"Family is you, me, and our kids. I want to hug you all and say – love you so much. Happy family day!"

"What is Family Day? It is a day when all your family comes together, forgetting all the disturbing problems because actually they are not so important as long as your family is together."

"Family day is the most amazing day, but it still can be improved by expanding it to a Family year. Because one day is not enough to express all the love and dedication to our precious families. They deserve more."

"Family is not something we can neglect. We should honor and cherish it because in difficult times our families are the ones who help and support us. The best way to thank them is to spend together the most exciting Family day full of love and care."

"Family traditions are really important. They make us feel a part of something really big and significant. Gathering around the table in the evening, having talks and enjoying ma’s cooking is such a nice tradition! Family traditions won’t ever let us feel alone, that’s why we should follow them."

"We all are different and express our feelings differently. Some families prefer to spend Family days having fun and fooling around, but others like calm afternoons with popcorn and movies. The way doesn’t matter that much as long as you love your family with all your heart."