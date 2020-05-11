International Nurses Day 2020: Times Celebs From Across The Globe Raised A Toast To Nurses

International Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 12. The day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the foundation philosopher of modern nursing. The year 2020 has been designated as Year of the Nurse and Midwife, to coincide with the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. Nurses play a very important role in healthcare, next to the doctors. In the current global pandemic situation, nurses are monitoring patients and giving emotional and mental support to get through the illness. Nurses all across the globe are, however, overburdened with work. Take a look at times when celebrities from across the globe paid tribute to nurses for their work and dedication.

Aussie celebs pay tribute to nurses

Recently, a group of Australian celebrities came together to thank the nation’s nurses for their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. In a heartfelt video which was released on April 5, stars including Karl Stefanovic, Ally Langdon and Georgie Gardner, Paul Hogan, Adam Hills, Julia Morris, Kate Ceberano and more paid tribute to nurses. The unique campaign was aimed at lifting the spirits of nurses for their critical role in fighting coronavirus.

Akshay Kumar’s Mitti song

Akshay Kumar dedicated the Teri Mitti song from his hit film Kesari to doctors and nurses. In the video, the makers showed the present scenario across India. The video also showed how doctors, nurses and other medical staff are working relentlessly to save as many lives as possible. However, in some glimpses, the makers also showed how the doctors have been attacked and yet they are performing their duty to save lives.

Desh Mera song by Shaan

Bollywood’s famous playback singer Shaan has also dedicated a song to the corona warriors as they fight from the frontline to save the country from COVID-19. The singer also crooned a song titled Desh Mera. The song also featured Javed Ali, Krishna Beura, Amit Mishra, Madhushree, Dev Negi, Hamsika Iyer, Payal Dev, Raja Hasan, Swati Sharma, Seppi Jha and Anmol Daniel. The Desh Mera song is penned by Murali Agarwal and composed by Raaj Aashoo.

Olivia Wilde’s heartfelt thanks

For years, many actors have played doctors and healthcare workers on television. Now in the current situation, the actors are rallying on the real medical heroes on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus. Olivia Wilde, who played an important role in the medical drama “House,” posted a video on her Instagram account in which she and other actors paid tribute to the healthcare workers. The list of actors includes Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Dempsey, Julianna Margulies, Edie Falco, Zach Braff, Freddie Highmore, Omar Epps, Kate Walsh and many more.

Adam Sandler Pays Tribute with Quarantine Song

Actor Adam Sandler’s latest track is a tribute to doctors and nurses and an exhortation for people to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The singer debuted “Quarantine Song” from his home during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Sandler can be seen wearing a hoodie over his baseball cap with sunglasses. At the end of the clip, he implores listeners by asking them to stay at home and to wash their hands.

