World Health Day: Netizens Pay Ode To Healthcare Workers On Frontline Against COVID-19

Rest of the World News

On this World Health Day, lets stand up and join hands to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives who work tirelessly in keeping the world healthy.

World Health Day 2020: Netizens pay ode to healthcare workers at the frontline of COVID-19

This year amid the increasing crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world is standing up and joining hands to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and set a reminder for all the world leaders about the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy on this World Health Day. Celebrated every year on April 7, the day is to acknowledge the hard work and contribution of doctors, nurses and other health workers in this field.

An ode to nurses and midwife

During this pandemic outbreak, healthcare professionals are considered to be the soldiers standing at the upfront in this war to battle the disease. The relevance of the World Health Day 2020 cannot be more prominent and important than this year. 
Several nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response and are working tirelessly in providing high-quality treatment, tender care, wiping off the fears,  collecting data for clinical studies and many more tasks that are incomplete without nurses.

According to a statement released by the official website of WHO, "In this International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, the organization will highlight the current status of nursing all around the world. It will in amalgamation with its partners make a series of recommendations to strengthen nursing and midwifery workforce."

The statement called the initiative an important step to achieve national and global targets related to health coverage, child health, infectious and non-communicable diseases including mental health, emergency preparedness and response which are a must after seeing the current situation globally. This day is aimed to stand in support of the nurses and midwifery workforces so that they are strong enough to ensure that everyone, everywhere gets the best healthcare they need.

'A salute to doctors'

Apart from this, several users flooded the social media with their posts to salute and applauded the hard work of the doctors and the entire medical team in this hour of crisis. The users shared stories, pictures and even made placards for the nurses, doctors who are sacrificing their life just to treat patients.

 

