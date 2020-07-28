International Tiger Day 2020: History, Meaning, And Its Significance

International Tiger Day, also known as Global Tiger Day, is celebrated each year on July 29, 2020. This yearly event is celebrated to raise awareness about tiger conservation. Tigers are some of the most endangered animals in the world, and they are constantly threatened by poachers and habitat loss. Here is a look at the history and significance of the International Tiger Day.

International Tiger Day history, meaning, and significance

Also Read | MP: Decomposed Tiger Carcass Found In Panna

International Tiger Day was first created at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in the year 2010. The objective of this day is to promote natural habitats of tigers and to raise awareness about all the issues that tigers face in the wild and in captivity. Activists also try to raise funds for tiger conservation drives.

This year will be the tenth International Tiger Day. On tiger day, several countries discuss issues related to tiger conservation and also try to amass funds for wildlife preservation. Moreover, many celebrities also pitch in for International Tiger Day and try to spread awareness about the conditions of tigers using their massive social media presence. India is especially important for International Tiger Day 2020 as the country currently has 75% of all tigers on the planet.

Also Read | Good News: Kaziranga National Park Captures Tiger Breeding For The First Time In 15 Years

However, even in India, the number of Tigers is dangerously low. Back in 2006, India only had around 1411 tigers. The number of tigers has increased slightly over the years. Last year, in 2019, India had 2967 total tigers within its borders. India also has a special 'Project Tiger', that aims to improve tiger conservation efforts in the country. Specific tiger reserves have also been created, which are various regions that are specially reserved for Tigers and other wildlife.

Also Read | India Ready To Take Leadership Role, Work With Other Tiger Range Nations: Union Min Javadekar

After International Tiger Day was created at Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, several world leaders pledged to double the tiger population by 2022. According to the World Wildlife Fund, 95% of the tiger population was lost during the 20th century. Which is why tiger preservation is an extremely important topic for wildlife experts. Right now, there are only about 4000 tigers alive in the wild.

Also Read | 'India Has 70% Of World's Tigers; Conservation Has Improved': Javadekar On Tiger Day Eve

[Promo image; @agord70345203222008 on Unsplash]