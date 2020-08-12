International Youth Day 2020: Know The Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

International Youth Day marks an awareness day, which people across the world observe annually on August 12th. United Nations designated it in 1999 as it adopted Resolution 54/120. On this day, governments of different countries and other organisations use the opportunity to draw attention to youth issues.

Many of them plan workshops, events, and meetings. They also involve the participation of governments and youth groups. Here is everything you need to know about the International Youth Day theme 2020, history, meaning, and significance. Read on:

International Youth Day Meaning and Significance

International Youth Day 2020 targets tweens and teens across the world. The awareness day assists in protecting and including the group in the development of communities. Besides, this UN initiative involves education, employment, conflict resolution, the environment, social justice, and intergenerational relations, among other things. International Youth Day 2020 celebrates the qualities of the young group and understand the challenges that they face.

International Youth Day theme 2020

International Youth Day theme 2020 is Youth Engagement for Global Action. On this day, people and groups across the world highlight how the engagement of the young people at the national and global levels enrich multilateral institutions and processes. Moreover, they focus on how to enhance youth representation in formal institutional politics. Meanwhile, the International Youth Day theme for 2017 was Youth Building Peace and for 2018, it was Safe Spaces for Youth.

Social media campaigns and activities

It also urges internet users to join #31DaysOfYOUth. It is a social media campaign that would celebrate young people throughout August, leading up and following International Day, to help spread the word and strike up a conversation surrounding youth engagement for global action.

According to the official website of the United Nations, International Youth Day 2020 seeks to put the spotlight on youth engagement through the following three interconnected streams:

Engagement at the local/community level

Engagement at the national level (formulation of laws, policies, and their implementation); and,

Engagement at the global level.

International Youth Day history

United Nations designated International Youth Day in 1999. The General Assembly endorsed the recommendation, which the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth made. They wanted the celebration of International Youth Day on August 12th. It provides an opportunity for everyone to celebrate and mainstream the youngsters' voices and actions apart from their meaningful engagement.

